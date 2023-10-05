Performance Reporting Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Manager – Fixed-Term (appr. 2 years)

The core accountability of the role is to provide financial support to the whole Business segment for core Finance processes (GFO, GFR, Plan, Embedded Control) as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas.

In this role You will:

Establish & maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between Embedded Finance, Business Stakeholders, Budget Holders and GBS PPR Function to ensure underlying performance is well understood, to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements, and to supervise & investigate anomalies & trends.

Key point of contact with the Business Segment, drive an efficient and effective collaborate with the Embedded Finance Team and all GBS operational teams in support of the Performance Management agenda, ensuring robust & timely forecasts and deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Partners with other business collaborators to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance, providing insights and interventions ensuring integrity & sufficient challenge.

Articulates trends and summarises detailed analysis into significant high level messages.

Analyses and interprets actuals as a basis for performance management at Business unit level.

Actively supports reporting and cost allocation processes

Supports commercial decision making through insightful questioning and exciting insight.

Responsible for the overall accuracy of reporting and the close process for GBS owned processes, ensuring financials are aligned with Group policies and local standards

Maintain a strong internal control environment, following BP Policies and Procedures (e.g. DofA, SoD, CET testing)

Applies knowledge of specific policies including Group accounting policies as outlined in the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and GCM to ensure compliance

Actively updates regulatory and compliance knowledge

Applies control frameworks to business processes and supports continuous improvement to ensure ethical and financial integrity is maintained

Challenges non-compliance or areas of weakness identified and investigates route cause.

Partner with Embedded Finance and Business Segment Leads to own the performance agenda to deliver in-year and multi-year plans and shape business strategy for the longer term

Understands macro-economic assumptions and resulting implications for planning and understand any exceptions to these relating to the specifics of local business.

Accountable for providing timely, accurate and reliable financial and management information including analysis, interpretation and insight

Own the Allocations & Recovery process, working with key collaborators to ensure timely and accurate input into the Plan process

Supply to case preparation & subsequent review of FMs & CAPEX expenditure.

Support business performance conversations with the Executive

Give to the Business Segment Extended Leadership Team, improving how we operate across Embedded and GBS teams and our ability to support Business effectiveness and performance

Lead and coach direct reports, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities with focus on continuous improvement

Facilitates development of the Performance team – leading on HSSE, motivating staff, building Planning & Performance capability across the Cluster, and developing talent and competencies

Handling and balancing diverse demands from multiple countries within the cluster and working in a virtual team

What You will need to be successful:

Able to lead a varied workload in volume and time pressure

Be a standout colleague with the ability to communicate optimally at all levels, including the translation of sophisticated requirements to simple outcomes

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant PPR/business field required. Master’s Degree or equivalent experience preferred. Typically requires a minimum of 8 years relevant post degree experience.

Recognized professional accounting qualification

Fluent in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.