Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Performance Specialist

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Lead the deployment of Financial and Procurement Global templates in various regions and business

Be responsible to propose and get approval of the project deployment plan

Manage implementations of the SAP, Ariba and other supporting systems

Proactively identify interdependencies with other ES or outside ES squads / teams, clearly and timely communicates them and follow up for completion

Provide or seek for Direct Procurement (SAP ERP) and Ariba project delivery expertise to business users, application owners and I&E team

Give direction and supervise overall project deployment work in identification and exploration of standardization and process improvement opportunities

Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solutions and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global templates delivery

Solicit input from the business, understand the data business requirements, and make recommendations on fit-for-purpose solutions to support standard global processes underpinned by the ERP

Assess and validate business requirements for data; review change requests and move change requests through the governance processes

Understand Financial and Procurement Master Data design and migration

Organise and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the performance team

Participate in mentoring cohorts to cultivate knowledge sharing.

Use successful products, processes, and standard methodologies both within and outside of bp

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

8+ years of experience of Project Management experience specially on Financial Global template and Ariba deployments and/ or SAP system implementation

Experience in business transformation projects

Deep understanding of systems deployment activities

Robust understanding of Change Management

Experience in planning, and /or execute project deliverables

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues and subjects across multiple teams

Willingness to learn new systems and processes

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



