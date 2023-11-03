Performance Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning and performance management and external performance reporting, using advanced technical capabilities to support projects in own area, perform short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

The purpose of the global solutions organization is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organization. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are critical to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully executed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and responsive feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The enabling team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience.

The Performance chapter is part of GBS enabling solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritization of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

The Performance Lead will report to the Performance and Portfolio Senior Manager.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Product stewardship

Strategic Product stewards – accountable for solution performance and maintaining the conceptual and technical integrity of the features or components.

Leading solutioning efforts as part of program delivery; setting, adapting, and maintaining the core principles.

Providing leadership, consultancy and support for BP business change – mergers, acquisitions, disposals and new business ventures.

Managing functional debt within the product – continually assessing relevance of current design

Driving priorities and project delivery

Partnering to make GBS and Finance Great Operators of end-to-end process and solid dependable system solutions.

Maintaining strong connections with the user community, both within GBS and the Functions – keeping their needs at the center of operations

Ensuring clear and simple ways of working with key stakeholder groups (e.g. Finance, I&E, Group Procurement, Technical and business Functions, GBS)

Build the business case for change and steward through governance process.

Solicit input from the business, understand the business requirements, and make recommendations on fit-for-purpose process solutions to support standard global processes underpinned by the product.

Assess and validate business requirements; review change requests and move change requests through the governance processes.

Lead communication with stakeholders, ensuring they are aware of future and proposed changes.

Maintain connectivity with MyServices to ensure feedback on training and user experiences are communicated to foster continuous improvement.

Provide stage-gate assurance on new deployments. Understand the scope and functionality of SAP modules and related activities.

Provide process and system expertise.

Develop and deliver training as needed.

Use products and tools to understand the product in-depth, creating insights and identifying areas for continuous improvement.

Agile practices

Lead or participate in cross-functional teams/squads to implement process or system enhancements.

Drive projects utilizing agile methods, adhering to the process and ensuring transparency of activity.

Collaborate with squad leads to ensure consistency of optimizations across products.

Establishing and own the back log of activity for identified product/activity.

Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented.

Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Participate in product synchronization boards.

Knowledge Sharing/Management

Organize and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the performance team.

Participate in mentoring cohorts to foster knowledge sharing.

Use designated knowledge management processes and tools.

Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP.

Contribute to continuous improvement.

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Risk and activity management

Robust understanding of and commitment to management of change (MOC) and will partner with a broad set of stakeholders. The incumbent is expected to contribute and comply with/support the office HSSE and D&I agendas, organizational capability and other performance targets.

Support in setting priorities, resource planning, monitoring process and risk mitigations

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Qualified professional with degree or similar education background (Accounting, Finance, Business).

Some experience exposure to global operations is a plus.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Experience of Agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

10+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design or as an accounting / procurement end user.

Experience within the Finance and/ or Procurement team in the Downstream or Upstream business.

Experience with financial control processes within a business context.

Understanding of the end-to- end Purchase to Pay process.

Understanding of General Ledger system transactional processing.

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills

Strong presentation and ability to conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Strong verbal and written communications.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritize and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively.

PRODUCT EXPERIENCE AND EXPERTISE

Knowledge in a supply chain and Source to Pay

Experience of having worked in Category Management is a plus.

Advanced knowledge of S2P systems, specifically Ariba, Fieldglass and Concur.

Understanding of Salesforce is a plus.



Skills:

