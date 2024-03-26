Performance Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Product stewardship

Strategic Product stewards – accountable for solution performance and maintaining the conceptual and technical integrity of the features or components.

Leading solutioning efforts as part of programme delivery; setting, adapting, and maintaining the core principles.

Providing leadership, consultancy and support for BP business change – mergers, acquisitions, disposals and new business ventures

Handling functional debt within the product – continually assessing relevance of current design

Driving priorities and project delivery

Partnering to make GBS and Finance Excellent Operators of end-to-end process and shown diligent system solutions.

Maintaining strong connections with the user community, both within GBS and the Functions – keeping their needs at the centre of operations.

Ensuring clear and simple ways of working with key customer groups (e.g. Finance, I&E, Group Procurement, Technical and business Functions, GBS).

Build the case for change and steward through governance process.

Solicit input from the business, understand the business requirements, and make recommendations on fit-for-purpose process solutions to support standard global processes underpinned by the product.

Assess and validate business requirements; review change requests and move change requests through the governance processes.

Lead communication with customers, ensuring they are aware of future and proposed changes.

Maintain connectivity with finance procurement to ensure feedback on training and user experiences are communicated to develop continuous improvement.

Provide stage-gate assurance on new deployments. Understand the scope and functionality of SAP modules and related activities.

Provide procurement source to contract process and compass system expertise.

Develop and deliver training as needed.

Use products and tools to understand the product in-depth, crafting insights and identifying areas for continuous improvement.

Agile practices

Lead or participate in cross-functional teams/squads to implement process or system improvements.

Drive projects applying agile methods, adhering to the process and ensuring visibility of activity.

Collaborate with squad leads to ensure consistency of optimizations across products.

Establishing and be responsible for the back log of activity for identified product/activity.

Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented.

Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Participate in product synchronisation boards.

Knowledge Sharing/Management

Coordinate and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the performance team.

Participate in mentoring cohorts to develop knowledge sharing.

Use designated knowledge management processes and tools.

Leverage successful products, processes and standard methodologies both within and outside of BP.

Chip in to continuous improvement.

Verify documentation is collected in a document management system.

Risk and activity management

Robust understanding of and dedication to management of change (MOC) and will partner with a broad set of customers. The incumbent is encouraged to chip in and follow/support the office HSSE and D&I agendas, organizational capability and other performance targets.

Support in setting priorities, resource planning, monitoring process and risk mitigations

Key Challenges

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc.)

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Crucial Education & Experience

10+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design or as procurement end user.

Qualified professional with degree or similar education background (Accounting, Finance, Business).

Experience within the Procurement team

Deep understanding of the end-to- end Source to Contact and Purchase to pay process.

Experience of Agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology

Strong customer management and engagement skills

Some experience exposure to global operations is a plus.

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of customers.

Strong verbal and written communications

Passion and experience in bringing together business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Ability to analyses change and measure value optimisation.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment.

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities optimally.

Product Experience and Expertise

Deep knowledge of Source to Contract, and Procurement.

Good Understanding of Digital Adoption tools such as WalkMe.

Experience in working in cross functional teams.

Experience of having worked in Category Management is a plus.

Understanding of Compass.



