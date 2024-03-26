Performance Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities

Proactively engage with customers across the organization to provide information on projects run by Enabling Solutions and their impact and to gather information on projects being run by other organizations covering similar areas.

Capture customer demand, analyse, and understand the business requirements and associated value case and recommend for governance approval.

Work with customers to understand and agree delivery timelines for projects, initiatives, and problems and ensure their concerns and aspirations are understood and considered.

Set customer expectations for delivery and keep them informed of progress, risks, and issues.

Structure and breakdown demand into manageable work packages and activities and build associated features and user stories for delivery.

Plan activity delivery (3 months look ahead) and identify interdependencies between delivery squads.

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery.

Prepare for and participate in Program Increment (PI) Planning sessions to align on prioritization of deliverables and feedback outcomes to customers.

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of PI Planning agreed turning points and proposed mitigations.

Partner with customers to ensure that the essential change management is in place for solutions being delivered by ES.

Understand adopt and accept agile principles and agile ways of

Work with direct reports to set performance goals in focus@bp and regularly check-in on performance goal progress.

Schedule regular 1:1 catch-ups with direct reports and provide support and mentor when needed.

Discuss career aspirations with team members and ensure everyone has a development plan with focus areas identified.

Discuss training needs and stretch assignments.

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Crucial Education and Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background in Accounting (CPA).

Project and Change Management experience in Finance System deployments.

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of customers.

Validated experience in gaining business requirements and improving process and systems.

Strong customer management and engagement skills.

Experience in activity and capacity planning and management.

Project Management experience in Finance System deployments.

Ability to prioritize and flexible adjust to new priorities effectively.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues across multiple teams.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritise optimally.

SAP ECC and S4Hana Experience in GL, CO, SD, IC

Understanding of Automated Business Controls

Proficient with Microsoft Powerbi

Desirable Criteria

12+ years of relevant work experience in EPR and/or and Finance Systems Project Management

Expertise in Accounting Period end close activities

Knowledge and previous experience of Finance business and system process.

Experience in planning and/or implement project work.

Experience handling global teams

Experience in agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.



