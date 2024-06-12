Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Performance Specialist

In this role You will:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template (GFT) other SAP solutions, focusing on processes across SAP.

Lead the deployment of Financial Global Templates, complete project management deliverables across different business segments/regions.

Plan and lead the project timeline, user testing, cutover and Early Life Support, mentor team members.

Propose project plan and align with collaborators.

Give direction and supervise deployment project work, identify and explore of standardization and process improvement opportunities.

Plan, distribute and conduct technical work in group and individually.

Support team in planning and execution of tasks, overall support of end-users.

Solicit input from the business, understand the data business requirements and make recommendations on fit-for-purpose solutions to support standard global processes.

Understand business requirements and make recommendation on fit for purpose solutions to support standard global processes.

Assess and validate business requirements, review change requests, and move change requests through the governance process.

Manage internal partners, including outside Project Team. Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solutions, and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global templates delivery.

Proactively identify interdependencies with other teams, communicate them clearly and timely and follow up till completion.

Verify project documentation is captured, classified, and stored properly.

Adapt appropriate methodologies and implement suitable products, processes to achieve organizational goals.

Organise and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the performance team.

Oversee ongoing deployment projects and provide Finance and Project Delivery expertise to business users, application owners and I&E team.

Participate in mentoring and cultivate knowledge sharing.

Structure and breakdown demand into manageable work packages and activities and create associated features and user stories for delivery.

Plan activity delivery within a Sprint cycle prioritizing Product Increment (PI) Planning (3 months look ahead) agreed landmarks and identify interdependencies between delivery squads.

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery.

Support the Program Increment (PI) Planning process (define landmarks and interdependencies) and align on prioritization of deliverables and feedback outcomes to spartners

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of PI Planning agreed landmarks and proposed mitigations.

Partner with collaborators to ensure that the necessary change management is in place for solutions being delivered by ES.

Understand adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

What You will need to be successful:

Suitably qualified professional with Accounting, Finance, or similar degree or education background.

8+ years of experience in Project Management specially on Finance Global template deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project work.

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Deep understanding of system deployment activities.

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of partners.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively.

Ability to plan resources capacity, monitoring project execution, and risk identification and mitigation.

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas is an advantage: Project Management Change Management SAP system deployment

Experience in business transformation projects.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues and subjects across multiple teams.

Willingness to learn new systems and processes.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.