Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The purpose of the global solutions organization is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organization. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are critical to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully completed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and responsive feedback from authorities when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success, whilst aspiring to deliver the best user experience.

The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritization of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

The Performance Specialist will collaborate with the Performance Manager.

Key Accountabilities

Job Responsibilities:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of the Procurement Global template solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP.

Lead the deployment activities of Procurement Global Templates, complete project management work across different business segments/regions.

Understand the scope of Enabling Solution (ES) in the Quantum Project (Procurement Global template deployments and new Solution Design, propose project plan for ES, and align with customers.

Understand business requirements and make recommendation on deployment activities.

Lead internal customers including outside Project Team. Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solutions, and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global Templates delivery.

Proactively identify interdependencies with other teams, communicate them clearly and timely and follow up till completion.

Work closely with the ES Procurement Squads (S2C and P2P).

Plan, distribute, and conduct technical work for the Squad and individually.

Support team in planning and execution of tasks, overall support of end-users.

Plan activity delivery within a Sprint cycle prioritizing Product Increment (PI) Planning (3 months look ahead) agreed landmarks and identify interdependencies between delivery squads.

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery.

Support the Program Increment (PI) Planning process (define breakthroughs and interdependencies) and align on prioritization of work and feedback outcomes to customers.

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of PI Planning agreed landmarks and proposed mitigations.

Partner with customers to ensure that the necessary organisational change is in place for solutions being delivered by ES.

Understand adopt and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background Supply Chain Management, Finance or Business.

10+ years of relevant work experience in Project and Organisational Change specially on Procurement system deployments.

Tried presentation and social skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of customers.

Experience in gaining business requirements and improving process and systems.

Experience in customer management and engagement skills.

Ability to prioritize and flexible adjust to new priorities effectively.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues across multiple teams.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Experience in agile ways on working and Scrum methodology.

Desirable Criteria

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas:

o Procurement P2P and S2C

o Project Management

o SAP system deployment

• Advance knowledge Ariba, Fieldglass, and Concur is a plus.

• Experience in business transformation projects.

• Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues and subjects across multiple teams.

• Willingness to learn new systems and processes.

• Strong customer management and engagement skills.

• Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.