Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Enabling solutions team and advance your career as a

Performance and Portfolio Senior Manager

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern, deploy and continuously improve the global products critical to bp’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

As the Performance and Portfolio Senior Manager, you will lead a global team across the gbs solution estate in Finance, Customer, Data and Procurement. Leading partner engagement, portfolio prioritisation and planning, as well as providing insights and data points to support transformation. Part of the enabling solutions leadership team, you will help shape the future of templated solutions in bp.



In this role You will:

Work with / serve as chief product owner within enabling solutions for applicable products – develop strategy, create product roadmap and prioritize stakeholder needs

Develop & lead a team to form a proactive product leadership approach

Oversee management of team backlog, ensuring demand is correctly classified and ready, including sizing, creation of user stories, acceptance criteria and acceptance tests

Drive utilisation of agile methods with the Integration Senior Manager

Lead multiple cross-functional teams/squads to implement process or system enhancements

Define and agree product ownership with the Solutions Senior Manager, ensuring seamless external experience

Define and lead approach for product synchronisation governance forums across enabling solutions

Develop and maintain a global organisation and processes able to operate the products owned by enabling solutions, collaborating with Innovation and Engineering to streamline and align on development, enhancements and third line support

Develop and implement acceptance criteria for new solutions to be added to the existing organisation,

Continually review and manage the squad formations, specifically focusing on the onboarding of new, mature and retiring products



Engage with the performance and solution leads for each product to manage the enhancement and improvement list and facilitate the business prioritisation for future technology releases



What You will need to be successful:

10+ years of relevant work experience with sustaining systems, including product roadmaps and continuous improvement

Strong experience of direct R2R (Operational finance & accounting) and business services experience in an organization of similar operational scale

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Exceptional influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams

Experiencing in developing location strategy for a global team

Experience in the usage and adoption of agile practices, with experience of managing multi-squads and programmes being of particular benefit

Experience of implementation, continuous improvement or maintenance of global template solutions

Experience of leading product development and continuous improvement initiatives

Strong Accounting and Control background

Understanding of process and system solutions across two of the three main GBS process areas (Finance, Procurement, Customer)





At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



