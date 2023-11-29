Permian Electrical Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Electrical Engineer role at bpx in the Permian Basin will lead and execute detailed design electrical engineering activities for Engineering-Procurement-Construction projects in mid-stream US domestic Oil + Gas operations. May also be responsible for engineering in the front-end planning stages and take a project through completion, including answering questions from the field regarding installation details and commissioning procedures. This role will report to the Facilities Engineering Team Lead.



Coordinate with other engineering disciplines, such as mechanical, process, instrumentation, and automation to ensure integration of electrical and automation systems.

Design, modify, and analyze existing oil and gas facility electrical systems.

Interface with internal and external electrical infrastructure teams

Monitor facilities load management

Develop and maintain documentation for electrical / automated systems, C&Es, control narratives, loop / panel drawings, P&IDs, one-lines, and cable schedules.

Develop automation and electrical design specifications for compressor stations, amine facilities, water transfer stations and SWDs based on facility design requirements and industry standards.

Create electrical drawings, specifications, calculations, charts, and graphs related to Oil & Gas related projects. Typical projects include upstream, midstream, and downstream facilities such as compressor stations, LNG, and processing facilities

Design and oversee the installation of electrical systems, power distribution, motor control centers, lighting, grounding, and lightning protection.

Conduct technical reviews of vendor proposals and recommend appropriate electrical and control equipment, such as PLC hardware, transformers, switchgear, and UPS systems.

Coordinate power system studies, such as load flow, short circuit, harmonic and arc flash to ensure safe and reliable operation of the electrical and controls systems.

Develop project schedules, acquire electrical and controls equipment and budgets for electrical engineering tasks and managing these aspects of the project throughout the project life cycle.

Participate in construction and commissioning activities, providing technical oversight to ensure that electrical systems are installed and tested according to design specifications.

Conduct safety reviews and ensuring that all electrical systems meet industry safety standards and comply with applicable regulations.

Troubleshoot electrical problems to provide technical support for operations and maintenance personnel as needed. This may include troubleshooting VFDs, or end devices.

Keep abreast of technological advances in electrical engineering and incorporate these advances into designs as appropriate.

Bachelors degree in Electrical, Chemical, or Mechanical Engineering preferred.

5+ years experience in Oil and Gas Industries desired

Proficiency with standard engineering techniques and procedures.

Low and Medium voltage experience required

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000 - $190,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



