Permian Finance Manager

Entity:Production & Operations
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Summary
The role of the Business Unit (BU) Finance team, in conjunction with the BU leadership, is to maximize value while maintaining a strong control environment (in partnership with Accounting Reporting and Control and the BU teams) and ensuring accurate financial reporting.
The Business Unit (BU) Finance Manager leads a team of analysts, reports to the bpx Head of Finance and is an integral part of the BU Leadership team. Besides the BU’s Development and Operations teams, this position works closely with the bpx Corporate Performance and Planning, Deployed Control, Commercial Midstream, and Functional Excellence teams. The BU Finance team is responsible for leading the Planning, Performance Management, Strategy, Investment Governance, Portfolio Management, and Competitor Intelligence activities in the BU. As a member of the Finance organization the Finance Manager will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. They lead a team of trusted finance advisors to the business.
Support the BU Operations and Development teams, including any finance ad hoc requests
Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.
Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the BU
Provide accurate and timely BU performance management information – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.
Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative
Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for capital, and operating costs as needed
Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making
Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business
Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities
Ensure compliance with Investment Governance policy
Drive investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.
Lead bpx standardization and performance improvement initiatives as needed
Experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business
Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Engineering, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university. MBA is a plus
Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills
ERP experience (SAP) is a plus
Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities
Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills
Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI) is a plus
Ability to manage competing priorities
Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the BU and Region
Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks
Knowledge of Aries software is a plus
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.
How much do we pay (Base)? $161,000 - $217,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Why Join Us?
At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Microsoft Excel, Oil and Gas Upstream, SAP Analysis for Microsoft Office
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.