Permian Upstream Water Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Permian Water Engineer will support Upstream Operations through optimizing the water system to reduce water-related LOE and deferment. The role will work closely with Midstream and Development organizations to identify and tackle emerging issues, validate water production forecasts, and ensure water is moving efficiently from Upstream pads to both BPX and 3rd-party disposals.The role will be responsible for helping the Permian business unit meet key performance metrics as the asset grows its water production substantially over the next several years. The Water Engineer will have the opportunity to influence many aspects of the water system, including: transfer pump reliability, trucking optimization, SWD well health, water pipeline performance, future infrastructure development, beneficial reuse strategy, and more.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Optimize upstream water export to minimize LOE and deferment

Track business performance using existing KPI’s and any additional metrics deemed necessary

Integrate with Midstream to tackle any emerging risks to flow assurance

Develop a process for validating water forecasts with the area production and reservoir engineers to support financial planning and infrastructure design

Streamline existing processes related to water accounting for internal and external parties

Identify opportunities to improve flexibility of BPX water infrastructure to support long-term goals of reduced opex and increased reliability

Work with liquids dispatchers, optimizers, and facility engineers to maximize pipeline utilization and minimize pump downtime through RFCA process

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor of Science in Engineering Required

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years serving in a technical role in the Oil & Gas Industry

Preferred experience working with midstream water gathering systems or upstream facilities

Familiarity with production forecasting

Experience creating and managing a budget with many uncertainties and variables

Proficient computer skills (Microsoft Office, SAP, SCADA)

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Strong analytical and technical skills with attention to detail and process improvements

Ability to spend time in the field with the goal of understanding system deficiencies and working collaboratively with operators and field leaders to develop solutions

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $$116,000 - $145,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

