Permitting Lead (Offshore Wind JV Projects)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.



This role will primarily focus on our US offshore wind joint venture projects, and lead the partner engagement focused federal, state, and local permitting deliverables. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.



The right candidate needs to have deep offshore wind permitting expertise, be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the HSE risks for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills and well as long standing relationship with key regulators and offshore wind industry groups.



May consider candidates outside of Houston, TX, but will require up to 50% travel.

Key responsibilities

Responsible for overseeing and influencing the permitting strategy on the projects.

Ensure delivery of permitting team members on the projects.

Develop and implement QA processes for the projects related to permitting.

Ensure strong cooperation within the projects for all packages in relation to permitting risk and deliverables.

Responsible for coaching and driving knowledge transfer in the US joint venture projects.

Responsible for permitting advice and manage input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the projects.

Lead coordination of permitting reviews.

Interpretation of legal advice on the projects and final sign off on regulatory submissions.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the projects.

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the projects.

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the US portfolio to de risk the projects.