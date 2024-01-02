Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Permitting & Stakeholder Lead

In this role You will:

Be responsible for delivery of permitting and consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution

Provide permitting mentorship, support and oversight

Identify permitting and consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning

Handle environmental and permitting consultants to deliver required outputs to support permitting activities and process

Identify and acquire environmental permits required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Own the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Own relationship with key partners (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution

Establish relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and permitting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support development of Project HSE and Permitting Plans

What You will need to be successful:

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Fluent in English (Danish language knowledge is a plus)

Consistent record of experience leading permitting activity for major project or operations activity

Confidence engaging external and internal collaborators and advising business leaders

Experience in large scale infrastructure development projects preferable in the marine environment but not crucial

Experience with and track record of permitting for offshore wind

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.