Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Personal Assistant

Personal Assistant

Personal Assistant

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143624BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis
As part of the Finance Customers and Products (C&P) team, you will support the SVP Finance, C&P and work closely with other executive offices and the Finance C&P Business Advisor. You will also provide occasional project-specific administrative support to the Finance C&P LT and C&P LT.

Your role will be to enable the senior leaders to focus on strategic activity by creating time and capacity for them and to efficiently manage and coordinate their delivery.

We offer flexible working with 60% of time being office based and 40% working from home. You will need to be based in our central London office.

Key Responsibilities

  • You manage administrative tasks for the SVP Finance, C&P, including diary management, organising meetings, and preparing One Note pre-read folders in accordance with their schedule.
  • You manage travel arrangements and expenses for SVP Finance, C&P, as well as several of the Finance C&P leadership team.
  • You manage distribution lists, incoming/outgoing mails and couriers and logistics for key meetings, town halls, workshops and events.
  • You support the wider Finance C&P leadership team with organising team events, booking meeting rooms, printing and binding, stationary orders, helping with IT issues, etc.
  • You will also provide a link between a number of BP offices and leaders, maintaining a good working relationship with key contacts both externally to BP and other parts of the Group.
  • There is a need to handle administrative matters in the strictest confidence and maintain all relevant records and files. You may help prepare various documents, correspondence, reports, agreements, presentations, and spreadsheets and track critical deadlines and initiate follow-up actions in a timely manner.
  • You will take charge of onboarding new members of staff, use initiative to resolve office operating problems and regularly partner with other administrative assistants, providing holiday and sickness cover

Essential experience and job requirements

  • Previous administrative experience at senior level including intelligent diary management
  • Mature and independent, self-motivated and detail oriented
  • Intermediate/advanced proficiency in MS office tools
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Good interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively at multiple levels in the organisation
  • Experience of managing global stakeholders
  • Proficiency in English, strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Need to be highly organised, systematic in working and being able to cope with ambiguity in a high-pressured environment
  • Enjoys thriving in a time pressured environment with a sense of urgency and confidence to act quickly
  • A track record in balancing complex schedules, meeting logistics and priorities
  • Differentiating between business critical priorities and other priorities in the management of the diary
  • Excellent 'one team' behaviors
  • Cultural proficiency, self-awareness, and ability to work in varied cultural environments
  • When entrusted with confidential information, always handle it with utmost duty of care and tact

Apply Search all jobs at bp