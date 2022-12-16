Personal Assistant

Role Synopsis
As part of the Finance Customers and Products (C&P) team, you will support the SVP Finance, C&P and work closely with other executive offices and the Finance C&P Business Advisor. You will also provide occasional project-specific administrative support to the Finance C&P LT and C&P LT.
Your role will be to enable the senior leaders to focus on strategic activity by creating time and capacity for them and to efficiently manage and coordinate their delivery.
We offer flexible working with 60% of time being office based and 40% working from home. You will need to be based in our central London office.
Key Responsibilities
Essential experience and job requirements