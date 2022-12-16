Personal Assistant

Job summary

Role Synopsis

As part of the Finance Customers and Products (C&P) team, you will support the SVP Finance, C&P and work closely with other executive offices and the Finance C&P Business Advisor. You will also provide occasional project-specific administrative support to the Finance C&P LT and C&P LT.



Your role will be to enable the senior leaders to focus on strategic activity by creating time and capacity for them and to efficiently manage and coordinate their delivery.



We offer flexible working with 60% of time being office based and 40% working from home. You will need to be based in our central London office.



Key Responsibilities

You manage administrative tasks for the SVP Finance, C&P, including diary management, organising meetings, and preparing One Note pre-read folders in accordance with their schedule.

You manage travel arrangements and expenses for SVP Finance, C&P, as well as several of the Finance C&P leadership team.

You manage distribution lists, incoming/outgoing mails and couriers and logistics for key meetings, town halls, workshops and events.

You support the wider Finance C&P leadership team with organising team events, booking meeting rooms, printing and binding, stationary orders, helping with IT issues, etc.

You will also provide a link between a number of BP offices and leaders, maintaining a good working relationship with key contacts both externally to BP and other parts of the Group.

There is a need to handle administrative matters in the strictest confidence and maintain all relevant records and files. You may help prepare various documents, correspondence, reports, agreements, presentations, and spreadsheets and track critical deadlines and initiate follow-up actions in a timely manner.

You will take charge of onboarding new members of staff, use initiative to resolve office operating problems and regularly partner with other administrative assistants, providing holiday and sickness cover

Essential experience and job requirements