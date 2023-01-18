Personal Assistant

Job summary

bp has an ambitious strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join our team as we transform our company to reimagine energy!



This role will provide business and administrative support to bp’s three Legal Group Leaders (GLs) in North America:

SVP, Legal, Innovation & Engineering, is responsible for managing a diverse team of lawyers, solicitors and legal professionals tasked with providing legal support to bp’s Innovation & Engineering group, as well as bp Brands and Global Data Privacy teams

AGC, Litigation & Disputes – US, is responsible for leading the team of lawyers, discovery specialists and legal professionals who manage US litigation risk across the bp Group’s businesses and for providing advice and counsel regarding US litigation risk to senior leadership

AGC, Oil & Gas Americas/US General Counsel, is accountable for leading legal support to GOM/Canada, Trinidad and the P&O America regions, as well as serving as US General Counsel responsible for providing legal advice and counsel to the Board and the senior leadership of bp America

Calendar management – provide full calendar management, including prioritizing incoming requests, planning, organizing, and coordinating appointments, proactively highlighting areas of conflict and finding solutions to resolve. Arrange teleconferences, video conferences and live meetings involving numerous participants across various departments, locations, time zones and geographies. Flag deadlines and actions and anticipating pre-reads. Print and bind presentations and other requisite materials.

Travel – organize all aspects of travel for the North America Legal GLs including but not limited to arranging hotels, flights, trains, car hire and transfers. Support travel arrangements where required. Produce complete travel itinerary. Liaise with overseas bp offices to provide in-country approvals and other relevant information for travelers. Obtain the correct travel documents and visas and ensure continuous renewal.

Expenses – prepare and submit expense reports on behalf of the North America Legal GLs.

Communications – coordinate communications, including email communications, branding, milestone bulletins and project events, collating or writing material

Meetings and events – organize meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently and that any necessary preparation materials are received on time. This will include townhalls, conferences and off-site meetings.

Document preparation and handling - Appropriate preparation and presentation of materials and documents, e.g., agenda and accompanying documents for leadership meetings. Ensure timely GL approval signatures of key documents. Storage of documents in Legal Document Centre. Maintain filing system and appropriate use of the G&E register on behalf of the North America GL’s.

General administrative support – Act as a point of contact for the North America GLs on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Able to prioritize activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Discreetly manage confidential information. Support and understand the structure of distribution lists and work with IT&S to maintain this information to ensure accuracy.

Maintain a professional and safe office environment. Proactive in meeting office HSSE standards.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

High standard of administrative and analytical skills, including organization, prioritizing, and forward planning

Proven track record of supporting Group Leaders

Ability to deal comfortably and professionally with internal and external contacts at all levels

Excellent professional communication, strong interpersonal and networking skills across multiple teams, locations, and cultures

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion with minimal supervision of day-to-day activities

Able to rapidly learn and assess the North America Legal GL’s priorities and seek to focus their time on the activities where they can unlock the most value

Can handle unexpected surprises through good judgment and will take initiative to act and resolve unexpected problems

Ensure impactful events through excellent planning and coordination skills for meetings both on and off-site. Meetings may frequently involve high-level and complex calendaring of multiple individuals.

Work to anticipate the materials needed for meetings (including functioning technology)

Strong influencing skills which have proven effective in a large, complex organization and international work environment

Ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality

Strong application of all MS Office programs – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint

Desirable Criteria:

Good working knowledge of bp systems including room booking systems, e-Expense, Egencia travel booking, SharePoint, G&E register, T360

Membership in applicable technical or professional body, e.g. International Association of Administrative Professionals

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!