Job summary

Personal assistance will be responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Assists with administration tasks including diary management, travel/logistical arrangements and expense administration for assigned leaders/teams in order to support the effectiveness of the business.

Supports the preparation of correspondence and delivery of effective file management, ensuring appropriate updates and that delivery is made in a timely manner.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.





Essential experience and job requirements:



Knowledge of MS Office 365 suit of products, especially: Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Sharepoint , concur.

Providing support to a professional team with competing priorities.

Demonstrates good written and verbal communications, to include proof reading; grammar; style; use of plain English.

Solid co-ordination skills and the ability to prioritise work.

Has successfully demonstrated strong teamworking, partnering and networking behaviours.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Earlier recent experience within BP is preferred.

Knowledge backbone, Ariba and SAP.

Demonstrates understanding of operational business issues.