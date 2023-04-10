Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join our team as we reinvent our company to reimagine energy and need strategic and creative communicators to engage our employees and share our story with the outside world.

The P&C Talent Americas Team has an opportunity in Houston for a highly skilled, team-oriented Assistant with strong initiative and results orientation to provide administrative and analytical support to the Team. This position will provide assistance and support to the executive leadership team of Talent – Leadership & Culture America.

As Personal Assistant, you will be responsible for providing comprehensive secretarial/administrative services to the Business Advisor, VPs in the Talent – L&C America Team to ensure all facets of the L&C Americas Team is managed efficiently and participate in or lead special projects as required.

Key Accountabilities

Diary management – Planning, prioritizing, and organizing whilst finding solutions to areas of schedule overlap.

Preparing various documents – Correspondence, reports, agreements, presentations, and spreadsheets and track critical due dates and initiate follow-up actions in a timely manner. In doing this, you will help ensure the leadership staff has the time needed to focus on their key business challenges.

Arranging conference calls and live meetings across multiple locations and time zones.

Coordinating team meetings/events – Supporting development of appropriate presentation and communication materials and handling logistics. This will include coordinating business travel itineraries, including transportation, meals, airlines, and hotels as needed, using BP preferred vendors.

Expenses / invoicing – Supporting the VP and wider team with handling expenses and arrange coding and payment of invoices in line with compliance policies and procedures. You will process expense reports, manage, track and report metrics and provide other reports as requested.

Handle administrative requests and queries.

About you:

Experience supporting at Executive level.

Excellent professional communication and social skills, with the strength to work flexibly.

Adept at simultaneously prioritizing multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion with minimal direction on day-to-day activities.

Able to rapidly learn and assess business priorities and seek to focus the time or your leadership on the activities where they can unlock the most value.

Can handle unexpected surprises through your good judgment and will take initiative to act and resolve unexpected problems.

Ensure impactful events through your excellent planning and coordination skills for meetings both on and off-site. These meetings may frequently involve high-level and sophisticated calendaring of multiple individuals.

Work to anticipate the materials needed for meetings (including functioning technology) and always prepare in advance.

When entrusted with confidential information, always handle it with utmost duty of care and tact.

Proficient with the MS Office Suite and have excellent skills in Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook.

Communication and influencing skills which have proven effective in a large, sophisticated organization and international work environment.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!