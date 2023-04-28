Looking for an experienced Personal Assistant to provide senior level support for the SVP for economics & energy insights. Candidates are expected to display strong diary management and administrative skills. The role will be 60/40 spilt of hybrid working (office and working remotely) with the main office at London SJS. Candidates should have a consistent track record working in similar environment and are used to taking care of senior stakeholders.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.