Job summary

Looking for an experienced Personal Assistant to provide senior level support for the SVP for economics & energy insights. Candidates are expected to display strong diary management and administrative skills. The role will be 60/40 spilt of hybrid working (office and working remotely) with the main office at London SJS. Candidates should have a consistent track record working in similar environment and are used to taking care of senior stakeholders.

What does the day to day look like?

Calendar management: use own initiative to prioritise meetings, ensuring that there are no scheduling clashes and there are sufficient keep clear breaks.

Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Coordinate complex global meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place including video/teleconference facilities where required, and that the necessary preparatory materials are received by all parties on time plus attendance of meetings.

UK and International travel arrangements: Ensure that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies using Egencia.

Inbox management: Ensure that urgent correspondence is flagged or responded to in the manager’s absence.

Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely manner.

Preparation of e-expenses using Concur and the management of invoices via Ariba and SAP.

General administration: Act as first point of contact often in the absence of supervision. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, absence records and working from home days.

Handling joiner/mover/leaver process through Accsys system manager

Assist with Comms/Yammer/Teams Live Events

Help coordinate recruitment process with People & Culture (P&C) teams, candidate interviews

Help with pulling together agendas/pre-reads for meetings

What do we want to see from you!

Minimum B grade (now would be 5) in GCSE Math and English or equivalent

Extensive experience of complex calendar and meeting/global event management including booking travel within the UK and international, in an often-fast paced environment

Ability to produce professional presentations and documents which are aligned with brand

Ability to connect with a range of internal and external contacts in a professional and timely manner

Keen attention to detail

Familiarity with invoicing/expense processes (Concur/Ariba/SAP)

Experience in prioritising and identifying urgent issues on the behalf of others with minimal direction

Willingness to support wider teams where necessary and guide them as to office policies/requirements

Strong experience within Microsoft Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

What you can expect from us!

