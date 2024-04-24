Site traffic information and cookies

Personal Assistant - ANZ & SA

  • Location AU: Melbourne - Docklands
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ078217
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

At bp, we are playing to win!!

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Bp's Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers.

Job description:

As a personal assistant, you'll be supporting assigned teams/leaders in ANZ and SA by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

What we offer:

  • Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

  • Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

  • Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

  • Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be,

  • Work closely with members of the Aspac office, VPs, performance and communications teams, and other enablers and businesses to set priorities and design key interactions, events, and meetings

  • Ensure a detailed approach to planning, execution, and delivery against governance rhythm

  • Coordinate and handle calendars, travel and accommodation, expense records and reports

  • Assist leadership in communications including speeches and presentations, to convey messages clearly to the organization and partners

  • Review, guide and challenge key document and plans to ensure quality material and data submission to and from the Executive

  • Handle timely and clear communication and analyze conflicting input from a broad range of internal and external customers to provide a well-balanced view on activity and information, based on evidence and insights

  • Prepare and coordinate context, logistics, agenda and information for all meetings and key events, including site and region visits

  • Connect with people and act as a sounding board for the team to provide initial feedback on submissions and information to aid management decisions

  • Play an active role in the extended leadership team

  • Coordinate agenda and content for leadership team meetings

What will you need to be successful:

  • Full range of top-class PA skills, including organization, prioritizing, forward planning, and administration.

  • A friendly, positive, and enthusiastic yet professional outlook with the ability to develop relationships at executive level.

  • Proficient in software packages especially Excel, PowerPoint, and Word

  • User knowledge of the following applications: Outlook, Power-BI, Teams, OneNote, Yammer

  • Align with bp’s Code of Conduct and model bp’s who we are beliefs

  • Strong background in previous PA roles and able to demonstrate the full range of PA/secretarial skills.

  • Essential education - Graduate degree or equivalent experience

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

