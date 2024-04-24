Personal Assistant - ANZ & SA

At bp, we are playing to win!!

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Bp's Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers.

Job description:

As a personal assistant, you'll be supporting assigned teams/leaders in ANZ and SA by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be,

Work closely with members of the Aspac office, VPs, performance and communications teams, and other enablers and businesses to set priorities and design key interactions, events, and meetings

Ensure a detailed approach to planning, execution, and delivery against governance rhythm

Coordinate and handle calendars, travel and accommodation, expense records and reports

Assist leadership in communications including speeches and presentations, to convey messages clearly to the organization and partners

Review, guide and challenge key document and plans to ensure quality material and data submission to and from the Executive

Handle timely and clear communication and analyze conflicting input from a broad range of internal and external customers to provide a well-balanced view on activity and information, based on evidence and insights

Prepare and coordinate context, logistics, agenda and information for all meetings and key events, including site and region visits

Connect with people and act as a sounding board for the team to provide initial feedback on submissions and information to aid management decisions

Play an active role in the extended leadership team

Coordinate agenda and content for leadership team meetings

What will you need to be successful:

Full range of top-class PA skills, including organization, prioritizing, forward planning, and administration.

A friendly, positive, and enthusiastic yet professional outlook with the ability to develop relationships at executive level.

Proficient in software packages especially Excel, PowerPoint, and Word

User knowledge of the following applications: Outlook, Power-BI, Teams, OneNote, Yammer

Align with bp’s Code of Conduct and model bp’s who we are beliefs

Strong background in previous PA roles and able to demonstrate the full range of PA/secretarial skills.

Essential education - Graduate degree or equivalent experience

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.