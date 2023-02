Key Accountabilities expected from role:

To support 3 T3 leaders (Vice presidents) in their day to day admin work:

Calendar management.

Scheduling meetings.

Travel booking, visas etc.

Events, on-site/off-site meetings and conferences (meeting room bookings, contracts, catering, transportation, material preparation).

Managing the priorities and actions of the T3 leaders direct reports.

inance including setting up and management of contracts, payment of invoices via Backbone, Ariba or SAP Maintain cards within ADO for visibility of larger admin tasks.

To help to position HSE&C as a customer focused enabler.

To help the team in developing an HSE&C Agile community of early adopters within HSE&C who are actively learning from each other and sharing best practices.

To r ole model and support the organization where needed.

To actively support the HSE&C Integration team in a variety of activities ranging from agile / internal communication / integration / digital & data analytics / etc.



Key challenges faced on the role:



Rigorous application of professional admin standards.

Being able to prioritize work and challenge work requests which are not in line with the agreed frame of support in a customer centric approach.

Proactive & Agile mindset, forward thinking & open to new ideas.

Stress resistant & sustainable team player in managing the competing tasks.

Plan carefully, build relationships based on trust and honest discussions.

Working as part of PA team, supporting each other, and providing annual leave cover where necessary.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Knowledge of MS Office 365 suit of products, especially: Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Sharepoint , concur.

Providing support to a professional team with competing priorities.

Demonstrates good written and verbal communications, to include proof reading; grammar; style; use of plain English.

Solid co-ordination skills and the ability to prioritise work.

Has successfully demonstrated strong teamworking, partnering and networking behaviours.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Earlier recent experience within BP is preferred.

Knowledge backbone, Ariba and SAP.

Demonstrates active interest in Agility discipline.

Demonstrates understanding of operational business issues.

Has worked with internal and external customers and suppliers.

Additional information:

Why join our team?

Colleagues in team are based in USA and UK & Europe as well as the VP’s this team is supporting. Because of the support the PA’s are delivering during F2F events, the office is the UK Sunbury office (60/40 set up).We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!