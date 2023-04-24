Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Personal Assistant Offshore Wind

Personal Assistant Offshore Wind

Personal Assistant Offshore Wind

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147730BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. bps ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Join us and advance your career as a
Personal Assistant

The role of Personal Assistant will provide direct support to the VP for Offshore Wind Europe and OFW Head of Country and his leadership team across the offshore wind business division. In addition, you will act as the point of contact for the offshore wind business collaborating with the team and senior leaders to ensure that office management runs smoothly.
This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we also welcome applications from all interested candidates around Utrecht as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a location near/in Utrecht.
Join us and make a difference by:

  • Calendar management. Effectively manage VP and Head of Country calendars, scheduling meetings and responding promptly to meeting requests to make the most efficient use of their time. Including making room bookings, pre-read preparation and visitor registration.
  • Business travel. Work closely with other bp offices and external agencies to prepare itineraries and agendas, arrange all transport and accommodation for senior leaders, and prepare visa documentation where required.
  • Expenses. In accordance with bp policy, collate and process the personal travel and entertainment expenses of senior leaders through the Concur system.
  • Maintain organisation charts & distribution lists where needed.
  • Arrange logistics and venues for onsite and offsite meetings and events.
  • Support the offshore wind business with onboarding activities, including ordering laptops and preparing equipment for new starters.
  • Ad hoc activity including project work, preparing presentation slides, briefs, collecting meeting notes.

We have the following requirements:

  • Minimum of secondary vocational education (MBO-4)
  • Minimum of 5 years higher professional demonstrated work experience in a comparable Executive assistant/office manager role.
  • An ability to be flexible and adapt quickly to changes resolving any issues accordingly.
  • Ability to prioritise workloads and cope with unpredictable work requests.
  • Comfortable interacting in person, via phone and by email with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders, including senior executives.
  • Ability to build strong working relationships with bp staff globally and with external contacts. Operate strong relationships with support staff in offices of all senior executives and key external contacts.
  • Willingness to embed the bp culture, behaviours and values in everything that you do and be an ambassador for key initiatives across the offshore wind team.
  • Ability to demonstrate experience in the full range of administrative skills required.
  • Fluent in Dutch and English (both verbal and written)
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Highly proficient in software packages, especially in Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Concur.
  • Strong organisational skills and attention to detail.
  • A team player who is self-motivated and proactive.
  • Absolute discretion, ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.
  • Flexible mindset and wants to make a positive impact.


Apply Search all jobs at bp