Personal Assistant Offshore Wind

Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Join us and advance your career as a

Personal Assistant



The role of Personal Assistant will provide direct support to the VP for Offshore Wind Europe and OFW Head of Country and his leadership team across the offshore wind business division. In addition, you will act as the point of contact for the offshore wind business collaborating with the team and senior leaders to ensure that office management runs smoothly.

This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we also welcome applications from all interested candidates around Utrecht as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a location near/in Utrecht.

Join us and make a difference by:

Calendar management. Effectively manage VP and Head of Country calendars, scheduling meetings and responding promptly to meeting requests to make the most efficient use of their time. Including making room bookings, pre-read preparation and visitor registration.

Business travel. Work closely with other bp offices and external agencies to prepare itineraries and agendas, arrange all transport and accommodation for senior leaders, and prepare visa documentation where required.

Expenses. In accordance with bp policy, collate and process the personal travel and entertainment expenses of senior leaders through the Concur system.

Maintain organisation charts & distribution lists where needed.

Arrange logistics and venues for onsite and offsite meetings and events.

Support the offshore wind business with onboarding activities, including ordering laptops and preparing equipment for new starters.

Ad hoc activity including project work, preparing presentation slides, briefs, collecting meeting notes.

We have the following requirements: