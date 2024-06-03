Personal Assistant (PA) to Vice Presidents Offshore Wind

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Join our team as Team Assistant!

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

As Team Assistant you will provide direct support to Vice Presidents and their team across the offshore wind division. In addition, you will act as the point of contact for the offshore wind business collaborating with the team and senior leaders.

This is a part-time role (18,5 hours/week) and fully office based. Please also note that this is a fixed-term contingent worker position until June 2026.

Key accountabilities:

Calendar management. Effectively manage senior leader calendars, scheduling meetings and responding promptly to meeting requests to make the most efficient use of their time. Including making room bookings, pre-read preparation and visitor registration.

Business travel. Work closely with other bp offices and external agencies to prepare itineraries and agendas, arrange all transport and accommodation for senior leaders, and prepare visa documentation where required.

Expenses. In accordance with bp policy, collate and process the personal travel and entertainment expenses of senior leaders through the Concur system.

Maintain organisation charts & distribution lists where needed.

Arrange logistics and venues for offsite meetings and events.

Support the offshore wind business with onboarding activities, including ordering laptops and preparing equipment for new starters.

Ad hoc activity including project work, preparing presentation slides, briefs, collecting meeting notes.

Supporting with recruitment activity. Review of job descriptions, data collation, collaborate with Talent Acquisition and People & Culture team as needed.

Desirable Skills & Experiences:

An ability to be flexible and adapt quickly to changes resolving any issues accordingly.

Ability to prioritise workloads and cope with unpredictable work requests.

Comfortable interacting in person, via phone and by email with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders, including senior executives.

Ability to build strong working relationships with bp staff globally and with external contacts. Operate strong relationships with support staff in offices of all senior executives and key external contacts.

Willingness to embed the bp culture, behaviours and values in everything that you do and be an ambassador for key initiatives across the offshore wind team.

Ability to demonstrate experience in the full range of administrative skills required.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.

Highly proficient in software packages, especially in Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Concur.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail.

A great teammate who is self-motivated and proactive.

Absolute discretion, ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Skills:

Business Support, Communication, Expense Management, Leadership Support, Organizing, Scheduling Meetings, Travel Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.