Personal Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for providing general support potentially, for multiple teams with a variety of administrative activities in order to support an effective, efficient and compliant business. The K level for this position is based on complexity of accountabilities including breadth and/or depth of knowledge and skills required.

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for providing general support potentially, for multiple teams with a variety of administrative activities in order to support an effective, efficient and compliant business. The K level for this position is based on complexity of accountabilities including breadth and/or depth of knowledge and skills required.



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

This role will provide legal business and legal administrative support to bp’s three Legal Group Leaders in North America:

SVP, Legal, Innovation & Engineering, is responsible for managing a global team tasked with providing legal support to bp’s Innovation & Engineering group, as well as bp Brands and Global Data Privacy teams.

AGC, Litigation & Disputes – US, is responsible for leading the team who manages US litigation risk across the bp Group’s businesses and for providing advice and counsel regarding US litigation risk to senior leadership.

AGC, Oil & Gas Americas, is accountable for leading legal support to Gulf of Mexico/Canada, Trinidad, and the Production & Operations America regions.

Key accountabilities

Calendar management – provide full calendar management, including prioritizing incoming requests, planning, organizing, and coordinating appointments, proactively highlighting areas of conflict and finding solutions to resolve. Arrange teleconferences, video conferences and live meetings involving numerous participants across various departments, locations, time zones and geographies. Flag deadlines and actions and anticipating pre-reads. Print and bind presentations and other requisite materials.

Travel – organize all aspects of domestic and international travel including but not limited to arranging hotels, flights, trains, car hire and transfers. Support travel arrangements where required. Produce complete travel itinerary. Liaise with overseas bp offices to provide in-country approvals and other relevant information for travelers. Obtain the correct travel documents and visas and ensure continuous renewal.

Expenses and budget reporting– prepare and submit expense reports on behalf of the North America Legal Group Level Leaders. Gather budget information on internal spend for a) the U.S. Litigation Team and b) the Digital, Technology, Privacy & Brands team as needed to provide timely, updated reports to the AGC-US Litigation and SVP, Legal I&E.

Communications – coordinate communications, including email communications, branding, milestone bulletins and project events, collating or writing material where required.

Meetings and events – organize meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently and that any vital preparation materials are received on time. Additional event planning responsibilities include planning and organizing periodic team building events, periodic Global Litigation & Disputes Team meetings, the annual week-long Global Digital, Technology, Privacy & Brands Team meeting in Houston; and hosting, planning logistics, and acting as point-of-contact for visiting Legal representatives including bp’s General Counsel, and other visiting SVP’s, Legal.

Document preparation and handling - Appropriate preparation and presentation of materials and documents, e.g., agenda and accompanying documents for leadership meetings. Ensure timely approval signatures of key documents. This may include paralegal like activities, such as management of POAs, settlement agreements, and other legal documents that require officer signature. Storage of documents in Legal Document Centre. Maintain filing system for North America GLs as needed. Appropriate use of the G&E register on behalf of the North America GL’s, as needed.

Legal administrative support - Assist the AGC-US in the quarterly Legal Liability Reporting process, including requesting updates from team members and following up as needed; gathering information for and preparing the Trial Set Cases Report; generating the appropriate US report from the LLR system and other tasks as the need arises to ensure the AGC-US Litigation is prepared for risk reporting meetings with internal stakeholders and external auditors. Assist with the yearly litigation risk audit letter process, working with the designated in-house counsel to ensure audit letters to external counsel are prepared and signed by the AGC-US Litigation and that timely responses from external counsel are received. Follow up with external counsel and external auditors as needed to complete the year end process.

General administrative support – Act as a point of contact for the North America GLs on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Able to prioritize activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Discreetly manage confidential information. Support and understand the structure of distribution lists and work with IT&S to maintain this information to ensure accuracy.

Essential education

Bachelor’s or associate degree preferred (but not required) or equivalent experience

Essential experience and job requirements

High standard of administrative and analytical skills, including organization, prioritizing, and forward planning

Expert application of all MS Office programs – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint

Proven track record of supporting Group/Senior Leaders

Ability to work without supervision, assess requirements and act on own initiative and at own direction, at times. Dealing comfortably and professionally with internal and external contacts at all levels

Excellent professional communication, English language, interpersonal and networking skills, across multiple teams, locations. and cultures with the strength to work flexibly.

Ensure impactful events through excellent planning and coordination skills for meetings both on and off-site. Meetings may frequently involve high-level and complex calendaring of multiple individuals.

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion of day-to-day activities. Strong follow-through and completion of assigned tasks, working with and delivering on tight deadlines.

Able to rapidly learn, assess and anticipate the North America Legal GL’s priorities and requirements, and seek to focus their time on the activities where they can unlock the most value.

Handle unexpected surprises through good judgment and take initiative to act and resolve unexpected problems.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.