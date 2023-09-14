Personal Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a PA to provide administrative assistance to the Chief Customer Officer and VP in New Business Execution & Strategic Partnerships within bpPulse. In your role you will operate with limited supervision and minimal direction and will function well as a team player, demonstrating first class administrative and organisational skills. You will also be responsible for supporting your leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Actively manage e-mails, filter/follow up requests, provide feedback to senders and deal with correspondence where possible.

Actively manage calendars, including prioritising meeting requests, and plan, organise and co-ordinate meetings, conference calls, video conferences/telepresence. Meetings/Calls often have varied participation, external and internal to BP, and often involving different time zones.

Work closely with the offices and teams of various senior stakeholders (including Group General Counsel and others), developing strong relationships at PA and EA levels.

Obtain and collate pre-read materials for various meetings

Forward planning of annual calendars in co-operation with the offices and PAs of senior stakeholders across the group, to include attendance at various group level and executive team meetings and planning monthly team and other meetings.

Develop PowerPoint presentations.

Arrange global travel to include compiling itineraries and agendas and preparing visa applications (where applicable).

Preparation and production of correspondence and legal documents.

Responsibility for maintaining up to date organisation charts.

Responsibility for tracking contractor headcount.

Responsibility for administrative support of certain HR matters

Collating expense receipts, preparing monthly submission of e-Expenses, ensuring accuracy and within applicable deadlines.

Coding invoices using AP Workflow.

Submission of entries into the Gifts & Entertainment register at manager’s request.

Creating new AGILE matters (BP Legal’s document and spend management system).

General office admin: log IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms, order stationery, meet guests, ad hoc duties.

Building and maintaining excellent working relationships with BP staff at all levels worldwide and with external contacts.

Minute taking at team meetings where requested.

On an ad hoc basis, provide holiday cover for other Pas

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Full range of top-class PA skills, including organisation, prioritising, forward planning and administration.

A friendly, positive and enthusiastic yet professional outlook with the ability to develop relationships at executive level.

Proficient in software packages especially Excel, PowerPoint and Word (including track changes)

Knowledge and experience of virtual meeting technologies such as Lync, VC and telepresence

Good knowledge of BP processes and systems.

Strong track record in previous PA roles and able to demonstrate the full range of PA/secretarial skills.

Flexibility and efficiency to ensure the roles and responsibilities are met in a timely and effective manner.

Strong networking and influencing skills.

Absolute discretion, ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

Ability to work with a range of people at all levels (including Group Leadership and Group Executive Office), cultures and personalities both internally and externally allowing the job holder to communicate with them effectively.

Ability to work without supervision and under pressure, intelligently assess and anticipate the requirements.

Ability to work independently, to prioritise and work with deadlines and unpredictable work requests.

Applies skills/ knowledge to solve problems, make decisions, enhance ways of working and produce quality outputs that support the attainment of the bp purpose and aims to reimagine energy.

Focuses on adding value and delivering excellence while ensuring safe, responsible working practices.

There is an approximately 50/50 split between the roles and the need to intelligently prioritise the needs of each executive.

At bp, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.