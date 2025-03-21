Personal Assistant

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

To provide support to the VP, Disciplines Products and Projects and other members of the Digital Technology Leadership team in terms of the VP's calendar, travel arrangements, expenses and whereby required, emails

The role is required to support the Digital leadership in the day-to-day functioning and includes co-ordination with other functions/ departments across bp Solutions and the Pune Center. The role would demand a high degree of confidentiality, strong multi-tasking skills and the ability to work effectively with people across various functions.

Key Accountabilities:

Meticulously managing the calendar and email inbox of the VP, disciplines Products and Projects while acting as a delegate to intelligently manage daily commitments, maximising leadership efficiency. ​

To be closely involved with issues relating to the team agenda, objectives and accountabilities to ensure that matters are dealt with in an efficient and effective manner involving networking and engaging with other team members. Including ensuring that manager is equipped with all necessary information regarding the meeting and conferences.

Preparation of reports and presentations, invoice processing, processing of internal expenses, the creation and maintenance of registers and financial spreadsheets and other administrative tasks.

Produce work to a high standard with minimal rework due to error and work efficiently with minimal supervision.

Manage outbound correspondence from a variety of inputs (e-mail, draft letters, prepare accurate outgoing correspondence in a timely manner, which reflects the highest professional standards

Assist in developing presentations and reports, producing correspondence, meeting agendas and meeting minutes and maximizing meetings through preparation of attendees

Ensure confidentiality of all work.

Managing all required meeting and senior visit related logistics (i.e. venue booking, issuing agendas, invite attendees and monitor responses, ensure effective use of technology at the time of the meeting/event).

Work with C&EA to coordinate, organise and administer communications / arrangements for internal/ external group meetings, events and conferences. ​

Coordinate and host visitors at site. ​

Support P&C with on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.​) as required

Co-ordinate and schedule travel arrangements for VP and support the leadership table as required.

Provide secretarial and expense support to VP

Education: Graduate degree in any field.

Experience: Around 8 – 10 years’ experience in senior secretarial support roles

Skills & Competencies:

Experience in intelligent diary management​

Experience of operating in an international business​

Experience of managing global stakeholders​

Experience using procurement system​

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high pressured environment​

Experience in managing multiple complex travel arrangements​

Experience of fielding issues and delegating / escalating as appropriate​

Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills. ​

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Excellent team working skills essential and a “can do” positive attitude. ​

Superior knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and other financial applications (i.e. Concur, JDE etc),





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



