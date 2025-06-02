Entity:Customers & Products
Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.
At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.
We are currently looking for Personal Assistant to MD CIL based at Mumbai with details mentioned below.
To lead and coordinate the administrative needs of the lubricants business and provide personal Assistant support for the MD- CIL. This role will be responsible for assisting in day-to-day administrative tasks like diary maintenance and e-mail managing correspondence and other ad hoc administrative requirements. The incumbent of this role is required to be closely involved with issues relating to the MD's agenda, objectives, and accountabilities to ensure that matters are dealt with in an efficient and effective manner involving networking and engaging with other team members
Education - A university degree (in accounting, commerce, economics etc).
Experience - Should have a minimum of 10 plus years of experience
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
