Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Personal Assistant to MD CIL based at Mumbai with details mentioned below.

Job Purpose

To lead and coordinate the administrative needs of the lubricants business and provide personal Assistant support for the MD- CIL. This role will be responsible for assisting in day-to-day administrative tasks like diary maintenance and e-mail managing correspondence and other ad hoc administrative requirements. The incumbent of this role is required to be closely involved with issues relating to the MD's agenda, objectives, and accountabilities to ensure that matters are dealt with in an efficient and effective manner involving networking and engaging with other team members

Key Accountabilities

Administration and Communications Lead:

Acting as the first point of contact for both internal and external visitors wishing to contact Managing Director and the Board of Directors.

Construct, format and circulate all Lubes specific communications as appropriate.

Proof reading of corporate documentation, review, analysis and preparation of reports and presentations.

Administration of day-to-day tasks including, but not limited to minuting meetings, the preparation of reports and presentations, invoice processing, processing of internal expenses, the creation and maintenance of registers and financial spreadsheets, general typing of correspondence and other administrative tasks.

Booking all travel arrangements including detailed itineraries for each trip.

Creating and maintaining respective business’ contact lists and owning and maintaining various Address Lists.

Produce work to a high standard with minimal rework due to error and work efficiently with minimal supervision.

Responsible for managing for employee related tools (Non HR related)

Diary and Correspondence Management

Diary and appointment management such that there is a high grade of customer service, a balance between meetings and desk time, and activities are appropriately prioritised.

Manage inbound correspondence through effective prioritisation and negotiation of workflow where required.

Manage internal reporting requirements like expense reporting & submission, Gift and Entertainment Register on behalf of the Managing Director.

Manage outbound correspondence from a variety of inputs (e-mail, draft letters, prepare accurate outgoing correspondence in a timely manner, which reflects the highest professional standards.

Ensure confidentiality of all work

Meeting/Event Management:

Pro-active organisation & preparation of CIL Board Meetings, CLT meetings, Sales Meetings and Conferences and itineraries for visitors.

Ensure meeting attendees are aware of any changes in agendas or attendance in advance of the event.

Managing all required meeting related logistics (i.e. venue booking, issuing agendas, invite attendees and monitor responses, ensure effective use of technology at the time of the meeting/event).

Organise special events, such as away days, customer events, performance reviews, celebrations etc.

Relationship Management:

Ensure communication of internal policy and administrative requirements, as well as other SPU activity and news, to all members as appropriate.

Effective connect & relationship management with the CLT members.

Continuous Improvement:

Simplify and standardize office processes. This includes distribution of admin tasks, file management, meeting preparation with supporting documents, reporting and communication.

Education - A university degree (in accounting, commerce, economics etc).

Experience - Should have a minimum of 10 plus years of experience

Skills & Competencies

Enjoy building harmonious, productive working relationships

Proven experience in supporting senior executives

Good people management skills

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills

Superior knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and other financial applications (i.e. e-Expenses, power-print, etc.)

Superior organisational and influencing skills · Experience in Project Management

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



