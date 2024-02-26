Personal Assistant to Leadership (SVP/VP) - Multiple Opportunities (UK - London and/or Sunbury)

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp has a bold new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. As we strive to deliver on our ambitions, we are regularly in the market for talented individuals to support the leaders of our dynamic businesses & enabling functions. We’re excited to open this opportunity up for those in the Personal/Executive Assistant community who are interested in a career at bp.

Applications to this posting will be reviewed and evaluated on a regular basis by our Talent Acquisition team. Where skills & experience are relevant, our team will consider your application for any active vacancies or imminent opportunities of the same scope.

As a key member of our administrative team, you will play a key role in supporting Senior VP and/or other VP’s within the leadership team across a range of administrative responsibilities

We offer a hybrid working environment (three days based in office, and two days at home each week, on average). Our core offices are based in Central London, Canary Wharf, and Sunbury. Some roles may require varying degrees of flexibility and willingness to follow SVP/VP schedule and meetings. If you will have specific location requirements or preferences, please do indicate as part of your application.

About the role

You will be empowered to lead in a scope of areas that may include:

Actively manage the diary ensuring meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged. Ensure that meetings run as smoothly as possible by managing attendance, collating/issuing pre-reads, etc., making sure all required logistics are in place (room bookings, Microsoft Teams calls etc.) and liaising with the technology team where necessary, to make sure the technology works ahead of meetings.

Arrange conference calls for global teams, respecting other time zones, faiths and customs globally.

Work closely with the Business Advisor (BA) to efficiently run the office, track request deadlines and initiate follow-up actions in a timely manner, manage year ahead important date planning, ensuring time is created in the diary for adhoc meetings with the LT and prep time to fulfil these deadlines.

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with bp staff worldwide at all levels. Work closely with the offices and teams of various stakeholders, developing strong relationships at PA and BA levels.

Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely manner.

Coordinate global travel via the bp Company Travel Provider, compiling itineraries and agendas, anticipating visa requirements and applications (where applicable) and liaising closely with other bp offices. Ensuring that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies.

Handle all administrative matters in the strictest confidence and maintain all relevant records and files. Prepare various documents, correspondence and presentation material to the highest standards in line with bp approved guidelines.

General office admin: log IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms and hot desks, order stationery, co-ordinate visitor arrangements and meet guests, and update electronic distribution lists.

Coordinate travel and logistics for team events, such as Townhall Webcasts and off-site meetings and events, including sourcing venues, booking hotels, transport, catering, etc.

Take charge of onboarding new members of staff, use initiative to resolve office operating problems and partner with other administrative assistants, providing holiday and sickness cover and sharing best practices.

Support with budget administration and handle expenses claims in line with internal processes.

Essential experience

Experience in senior-level administration, handling sophisticated schedules, meetings, and global events, including travel arrangements and logistics.

Ability to prioritize important tasks over others in managing schedules.

Proficiency in using digital tools like MS Office (especially OneNote and Teams) and familiarity with systems like SAP, Ariba, Field Glass, and Concur.

Safety-conscious mindset, including awareness of cyber security.

Strong English communication skills, both verbal and written.

Adaptability in a fast-paced environment, able to work independently and take initiative.

Ability to act quickly and confidently when needed.

Good interpersonal skills for effective communication across different levels of the organization.

Mature, self-motivated, detail-oriented, and organized, capable of handling uncertainty.

Cultural awareness and ability to work in diverse environments.

Commitment to handling confidential information responsibly.

Desirable experience

Experience in using Agile methods

Experience of engaging and teaming with global customers

Willingness to be available for support after standard working hours, if needed (e.g., during travel)

Why join our team?

At bp, we offer a great workplace with inclusive culture, work-life balance, learning opportunities, and benefits like insurance and medical care. We value diversity and strive for an inclusive environment where everyone is respected. We provide flexible work options and modern office spaces to support our employees' needs.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



