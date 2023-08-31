Personal Assistant to President, bp India and SVP

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Business Support Group



Grade JResponsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.



About bp India: India is increasingly at the center of bp’s global strategy evident from it’s expanding footprint. With a century-long presence in India, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in the country. In addition to the gas value chain partnership with Reliance Industries, we have a major retail, aviation fuels and mobility alliance, Jio-bp. bp’s activities in India also include Castrol lubricants, oil and gas trading, clean energy projects through its investment in the Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF). We have an ambition to participate in the low carbon energy business in support of decarbonization of industries and mobility sectors.

Additionally, bp operates it’s global finance/ procurement center and a digital innovation and engineering hub in India.

* Lead, coordinate and provide executive support to the President bp India in his day-to-day functioning.

* Includes coordination with senior stakeholder's offices within and outside organization, both India and overseas.

* The role would demand a high degree of confidentiality, strong multi-tasking skills and the ability to work effectively with people across various functions.

* Role will require individual to network and engage and other teams and forums for effectiveness.

* Meticulously handling the calendar and email inbox while acting as a delegate to thoughtfully handle daily commitments, improving leadership efficiency.

* To be closely involved with issues relating to the team agenda, objectives, and accountabilities to ensure that matters are taken care of in an efficient and effective manner involving networking and engaging with other team members.

* Produce work to a high standard with minimal rework due to error and work efficiently with zero/minimal supervision.

* Handle outbound correspondence from a variety of inputs (e-mail, draft letters, prepare accurate outgoing correspondence in a timely manner, which reflects the highest professional standards

* Assist in developing presentations and reports, producing correspondence, meeting agendas, and meeting minutes and maximizing meetings through preparation of attendees.

* Ensure confidentiality of all work.

* Handling all required meeting related logistics (i.e. venue booking, issuing agendas, invite attendees and monitor responses, ensure effective use of technology at the time of the meeting/event).

* Coordinate, organize and administer communications / arrangements for internal/ external group meetings, events, and conferences.

* Ensuring that manager is equipped with all necessary information regarding the meeting and conferences.

* Provide secretarial support to the line manager and the team from time to time.

* Complete seamlessly any other activities related to team as and when required.

Educational background: Graduate in any field. Preferably with a Master’s degree / secretarial education preferred.

Experience (years and nature) : Around 15 years+ experience in senior secretarial support roles

Skills and Competencies: -

* Experience in intelligent diary management

* Experience of operating in an international business

* Experience of handling global customers

* Demonstrate experience in supporting senior executives.

* Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high-pressured environment

* Experience in handling multiple complex travel arrangements

* Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills.

* Excellent interpersonal skills, both written and oral will be important

* Excellent team working skills essential and a “can do” positive demeanor.

* Needs to be meticulous and be able to effectively perform in a dynamic work environment

* Should possess the ability to balance multiple/diverse tasks concurrently

* Confidence to express views openly at all levels

* Outstanding knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.