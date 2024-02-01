Personal Assistant to SVP Finance G&LCE

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join the team as we continue to evolve.The Personal Assistant (PA) role is a key role providing first class administrative support to the Senior Vice President (SVP) Finance Gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE), helping to organise and shape activities across the finance team. This role will provide high levels of support to the SVP and members of the Leadership Team (LT) in terms of both self-led value adding activity and routine administration, including diary and travel management. The ideal candidate will be self-sufficient, personable, confident, and well-organised and they will always maintain the strictest confidence in the work environment.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:



As Personal Assistant, you will:

Actively manage the SVP’s diary ensuring meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged. Ensure that meetings run as smoothly as possible by managing attendance, collating/issuing pre-reads, etc., making sure all required logistics are in place (room bookings, Microsoft Teams calls etc.) and liaising with the technology team where necessary, to make sure the technology works ahead of meetings.

Arrange conference calls for global teams, respecting other time zones, faiths and customs globally.

Work closely with the Business Advisor (BA) to efficiently run the office, track request deadlines and initiate follow-up actions in a timely manner, manage year ahead important date planning, ensuring time is created in the diary for adhoc meetings with the LT and prep time to fulfil these deadlines.

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with bp staff worldwide at all levels. Work closely with the offices and teams of various stakeholders, developing strong relationships at PA and BA levels.

Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely manner.

Coordinate global travel for the SVP via the bp Company Travel Provider, compiling itineraries and agendas, anticipating visa requirements and applications (where applicable) and liaising closely with other bp offices. Ensuring that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies.

Handle all administrative matters in the strictest confidence and maintain all relevant records and files. Prepare various documents, correspondence and presentation material to the highest standards in line with bp approved guidelines.

General office admin: log IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms and hot desks, order stationery, co-ordinate visitor arrangements and meet guests, and update electronic distribution lists.

Coordinate travel and logistics for team events, such as Townhall Webcasts and off-site meetings and events, including sourcing venues, booking hotels, transport, catering, etc.

Take charge of onboarding new members of staff, use initiative to resolve office operating problems and partner with other administrative assistants, providing holiday and sickness cover and sharing best practices.

Support with budget administration and handle expenses claims in line with internal processes.

The role also requires flexibility on location and willing to be located in office(s) following SVP schedule and meetings.





Does this sound like you?



Essential experience:

Strong track record in previous senior secretarial/PA roles, including experience of complex calendar and meeting/global event management including booking global travel, in an often-fast paced environment

Comfortable managing a fast paced, changing diary as well as longer term more ‘fixed’ diary planning

A team player who is self-motivated, proactive and flexible to changing circumstances and unpredictable work requests

Ability to deal with people of all levels and liaise with senior people comfortably, both internally and externally

Strong attention to detail

Strong networking and influencing skills

Strong written and verbal communication

Proficiency in MS Office tools. Knowledge of broader systems such as SAP/Ariba, Field Glass, Concur

Highly discrete, professional approach and when entrusted with confidential information, always handle it with utmost duty of care and tact

Excellent ‘one team’ behaviours

A safety conscious approach, including an understanding of cyber security

Cultural proficiency, self-awareness, and ability to work in varied cultural environments

Experience in prioritising and identifying urgent issues on the behalf of others with minimal supervision

Experience operating in an international matrix organisation is helpful

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



