Personal Assistant to SVP HSE & Carbon

Job summary

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join our team as we reinvent our company to re-imagine energy and need strategic and creative communicators to engage our employees and share our story with the outside world.



We are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant who will be responsible for comprehensive secretarial/administrative services to the SVP P&O HSE&C and support the wider team.



This role is based in St James Square, London.

What you will deliver

Diary Management: Actively manage the diary, ensuring all meetings are prioritised, planned, and arranged, including identifying dates for internal and external appointments. Working with the broader executive office to understand priorities and manage conflicts appropriately.

Travel: Organise travel and logistics arrangements, prepare itineraries and agendas.

Meetings & Events: Organise meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently, and that any necessary preparation materials are received on time. This will include conferences and off-site meetings.

Relationship Management: Building and maintaining good relationships with several key internal and external contacts. The role provides a vital link between several BP offices and Group Leaders, and good relationships must be maintained. Relationship with key contacts external to BP and within other parts of the Group must be professionally handled and preserved for future business opportunities.

Administration: Acting as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Confidence to prioritise activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Preparation of expenses on concur and management of invoices. Managing the 'inbox' with the business advisor as required.



What you will need to be successful

Previous experience supporting at Executive level

Excellent professional communication, English language, and social skills, with the strength to work flexibly

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion with minimal supervision on day-to-day activities

Able to rapidly learn and assess business priorities and seek to focus the time or your leadership on the activities where they can unlock the most value

Can handle unexpected surprises through your good judgment and will take initiative to act and resolve unexpected problems

Ensure impactful events through your excellent planning and coordination skills for meetings both on and off-site. These meetings may frequently involve high-level and complex calendaring of multiple individuals

Work to anticipate the materials needed for meetings (including functioning technology) and always prepare in advance

Proficient with the MS Office Suite and have excellent skills in Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook

Strong influencing skills which have proven effective in a large, complex organization and international work environment



Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!