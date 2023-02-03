Personal Assistant to SVP North Sea

bp is looking for a Personal Assistant (PA) to provide support to bp’s Senior Vice President (SVP) North Sea. The PA will work closely with alongside the Business Advisor to the SVP to run the SVP’s office and lead the agile Admin squad for the region. The PA is expected to manage administrative responsibilities in a fast-paced, hybrid working environment. The ideal candidate will be experienced in handling a wide range of administrative and executive support tasks and will be able to work independently with little to no supervision. This person must be well organized, flexible and enjoy the administrative challenges of supporting high performing individuals as well as a team of diverse people. The ability to interact with staff at all levels, sometimes under pressure, whilst remaining proactive, positive, and efficient, with a high level of professionalism and confidentiality, is crucial to this role.

Key Accountabilities:

Diary management: Proactively manage a complex and ever-changing diary, including scheduling of meetings and calls across multiple locations and time zones, working with both internal and external stakeholders. Incorporate all logistical needs (e.g., booking of conference rooms and technology), helping to ensure that SVP’s time aligns with key priorities.

Lead the Agile North Sea Admin Squad, working as #OneTeam to encourage collaboration and championing best practice to improve processes and systems to allow smooth running of the organization as a whole.

Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organise offsite meetings and events, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place including video/teleconference facilities where required, and that the necessary preparatory materials are received by all parties on time. Build good working relationships with internal and external service providers.

Travel: Identify and book domestic and international travel, including flights, hotels, cars and visas, ensuring that travel arrangements align with bp travel policies; also requires supporting the SVP if travel needs arise while traveling.

Expenses / purchasing: managing SVP expenses in a timely manner and in line with compliance policies and procedures. Raise purchase orders for SVP cost codes and arrange direct supplier payments as required, ensuring these are reported and costed correctly.

Mailbox management: Monitor incoming mail, managing diary enquiries and flagging for awareness priority items and tracking response deadlines. Populating OneNote with pre-read materials.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Excellent professional communication, influencing and social skills, with the strength to work flexibly. Building strong networks and working relationships both internally and externally.

Experience of working in a federal, agile construct.

Ability to plan meetings which may frequently involve high-level and complex calendaring of multiple individuals.

Highly proficient with the MS Office Suite

Proactively managing commitments longterm approach.

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple demands while working under pressure, presenting the SVP with options and solutions as opposed to problems.

Handling confidential information with integrity.

Using initiative to execute required tasks with minimal supervision

Able to rapidly learn and assess, sometimes conflicting, business priorities.

Desirable criteria

Previous experience supporting an Executive level office.

A good eye for detail with a systematic approach to work.

Self-motivated.

To work collaboratively within a team.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Sensitivity, integrity, and diplomacy.

Leading teams

