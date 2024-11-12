Personal Assistant to SVP PC&C People Operations and Advisory

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.

Why join our team?

bp is passionate about ensuring we can find the right talent for our roles. Our operations as an integrated energy company are global in 61 countries, housing circa 87,000 employees. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our culture, creating phenomenal opportunities for talent to develop and thrive.

As we continue to transition, we are passionate about continuing to find the best individuals as our company evolves. Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of bp?

Apply now!

About the opportunity:

Personal assistant will provide support to the SVP PC&C people operations and advisory in terms of self-led value adding activity, administration and calendar and expense management.

The role is required to support the day-to-day functioning and includes co-ordination with other functions/ departments across PC&C people operations and advisory. The role would demand a high degree of confidentiality, strong multi-tasking skills and the ability to work effectively with people across various functions.

Key Accountabilities

Meticulously leading the calendar of the SVP PC&C people operations and advisory while acting as a delegate to intelligently lead daily commitments, improving leadership efficiency.

To be closely involved with issues relating to the team agenda, objectives and accountabilities to ensure that matters are dealt with in an efficient and effective manner involving networking and engaging with other team members. Including ensuring that manager is equipped with all vital information regarding the meeting and conferences.

Preparation of reports and presentations, invoice processing, processing of internal expenses, the creation and maintenance of registers and financial spreadsheets and other administrative tasks.

Produce work to a high standard with minimal rework due to error and work efficiently with minimal direction.

Lead outbound correspondence from a variety of inputs (e-mail, draft letters, prepare accurate outgoing correspondence in a timely manner, which reflects the highest professional standards

Assist in developing presentations and reports, producing correspondence, meeting agendas and meeting minutes and improving meetings through preparation of attendees.

Ensure confidentiality of all work.

Handling all required meeting and senior visit related logistics (i.e. venue booking, issuing agendas, invite attendees and supervise responses, ensure effective use of technology at the time of the meeting/event).

Work with C&EA to coordinate, organise and administer communications / arrangements for internal/ external group meetings, events and conferences.

Coordinate and host visitors at site.

Support PC&C with on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.) as the need arises.

Co-ordinate and schedule travel arrangements for SVP PC&C people operations and advisory

Provide secretarial and expense support to SVP PC&C people operations and advisory.

Filing and maintenance of records and ensuring accurate documentation with the highest level of confidentiality.

Implement seamlessly any other activities related to team as and when required.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education: Graduate degree or equivalent experience in any field.

Experience: Around 8 – 10 years of proven experience in senior secretarial support roles

Skills & Proficiencies:

Experience in intelligent diary management.

Experience of operating in an international business

Experience of handling global partners

Experience using procurement system.

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high pressured environment

Experience in balancing multiple complex travel arrangements.

Experience of fielding issues and delegating / raising as appropriate

Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Excellent team working skills crucial and a “can do” positive demeanour.

Outstanding knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and other financial applications (i.e. Concur, JDE etc)

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.