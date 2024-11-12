Personal Assistant to SVP PC&C People Operations and Advisory

Job Family Group:Business Support Group
Job Description:
As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.
Why join our team?
bp is passionate about ensuring we can find the right talent for our roles. Our operations as an integrated energy company are global in 61 countries, housing circa 87,000 employees. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our culture, creating phenomenal opportunities for talent to develop and thrive.
As we continue to transition, we are passionate about continuing to find the best individuals as our company evolves. Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of bp?
About the opportunity:
Personal assistant will provide support to the SVP PC&C people operations and advisory in terms of self-led value adding activity, administration and calendar and expense management.
The role is required to support the day-to-day functioning and includes co-ordination with other functions/ departments across PC&C people operations and advisory. The role would demand a high degree of confidentiality, strong multi-tasking skills and the ability to work effectively with people across various functions.
Key Accountabilities
Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)
Skills & Proficiencies:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.