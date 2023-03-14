Personal Assistant to VP Castrol Greater China

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Purpose of role:

The job is for providing support for administration to Regional Vice President, China

Key Accountabilities:

Provide administrative support to RVP and management team

Coordinate appointments, conferences and travel arrangements through handling calendar and ensuring all meetings are prioritized, planned and arranged

Ensure all meetings run efficiently by handling attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required

Collaborate closely with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with teams/PAs where ensure alignment

Involve some admin management with the team assistant

Responsible for travel reservations and approvals, administration of mails, appointments and receiving visitors

Provide support on invitation letter, visa and other logistics to abroad visitors to Shanghai

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with peers and BP staff globally

Handle the expense claim for RVP Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time

Provide support to projects as required (e.g. conference/corporate visit)

Handle all your work in a confidential manner

Key challenges:

Complexity of organization and communication mechanism

Working pressure

Understand business context, key business drivers and challenges

Experience & Expertise:

University degree, English major is desirable.

At least 2-year secretarial experience in multinational company

Required

：

Self-motivated, proactive as a team administrator/PA

Excellent interpersonal skills in networking all levels of the organization

Good capability in Time management

High team spirit and initiative

High levels of motivation and energy

Proficiency in Chinese and English Languages are required

Good verbal and written communication skills

Excellent PC skills

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.