Personal Assistant to VP Castrol Greater China

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146468BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Purpose of role:

  • The job is for providing support for administration to Regional Vice President, China
Key Accountabilities:
  • Provide administrative support to RVP and management team
  • Coordinate appointments, conferences and travel arrangements through handling calendar and ensuring all meetings are prioritized, planned and arranged
  • Ensure all meetings run efficiently by handling attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required
  • Collaborate closely with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with teams/PAs where ensure alignment
  • Involve some admin management with the team assistant
  • Responsible for travel reservations and approvals, administration of mails, appointments and receiving visitors
  • Provide support on invitation letter, visa and other logistics to abroad visitors to Shanghai
  • Build and maintain excellent working relationships with peers and BP staff globally
  • Handle the expense claim for RVP Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time
  • Provide support to projects as required (e.g. conference/corporate visit)
  • Handle all your work in a confidential manner
Key challenges:
  • Complexity of organization and communication mechanism
  • Working pressure
  • Understand business context, key business drivers and challenges
Experience & Expertise:
  • University degree, English major is desirable.
  • At least 2-year secretarial experience in multinational company
Required
  • Self-motivated, proactive as a team administrator/PA
  • Excellent interpersonal skills in networking all levels of the organization
  • Good capability in Time management
  • High team spirit and initiative
  • High levels of motivation and energy
  • Proficiency in Chinese and English Languages are required
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent PC skills

