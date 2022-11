Job summary

Personal Assistant to Vice President C&EA (Communications & External Affairs) & Brussels office Manager

As part of the C&EA Europe team, you work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in continental Europe, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrated communications and external affairs plans.

You manage administrative tasks for the VP C&EA Europe, including diary management, organising meetings, travel arrangements and expenses.

You support the VP C&EA Europe with the preparation of and follow-up to recurring meetings, including weekly C&EA Europe Leadership Team calls.

You organise all face-to-face C&EA Europe leadership team meetings and support the organization of other C&EA Europe team events.

You work closely with the communications, planning and operations team, playing an active role in the transformation of C&EA in Europe, supporting the implementation of standardized ways of working, processes, procedures, systems and tools.

You support VP C&EA Europe and/or designated members of the leadership team to coordinate or plan selected multi-country C&EA activities.

You ensure efficient facilities management of the Brussels office including hospitality and supplies, safety and security, training and IT support.

You act as focal point for the processing of all invoices, budgets and contracts related to activities in the Brussels office.

Who are we looking for?

You have great communication skills and express yourself fluently in French or Dutch

Besides Dutch and/or French, you also speak and write fluently in English

You have a bachelor’s or master’s degree with preference for office management or equivalent through experience. Alternatively International Relations can also be considered.

You work accurately with a sense of accuracy and quality. Are you a team player?

Do you have a high degree of flexibility

You have an excellent knowledge of Office 365, Teams and other agile digital systems.

You want to gain the necessary knowledge and develop yourself in order to be able to grow in the organization.

What can we offer?