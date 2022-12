Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Personal Assistant to Vice President, Egypt

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Manage and prioritize all diary appointments and internal/external meetings

Ensure that emails and correspondences are prioritized and addressed appropriately

Prepare relevant materials prior to upcoming meetings

Lead seamless logistical and administrative support for Executive visits

Manage national and international travel arrangements including flights, hotels, transportation, visas and prepare a detailed itinerary for each trip

Build and maintain business contact lists and distribution lists as required

Collate expense receipts and prepare monthly submission of expense reports, ensuring accuracy and timeliness

Process invoices and order stationery and other office consumables

Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, both internally and externally

Carry out any ad-hoc duties as required

Anticipate requirements and plan forward accordingly

Ensure all work is conducted on a strictly confidential basis

What You will need to be successful: