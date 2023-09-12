Personal (Executive) Assistant to SVP Gulf of Mexico & Canada

Job summary

Responsible for providing general support potentially, for multiple teams with a variety of administrative activities in order to support an effective, efficient and compliant business.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Personal (Executive) Assistant to the SVP Gulf of Mexico & Canada is located in Houston and will provide business and administrative support to the SVP GoMC and other Business Leadership Team (BLT) members as necessary. In addition to daily administrative support, this role will partner closely with the Business Advisor (BA) to the SVP to ensure that regional BLT meetings and other leadership team activities are managed in an efficient and effective manner.

The successful candidate is team oriented, highly organized, proactive, collaborative, and trustworthy with confidential matters. They will thrive in a fast-paced, time-sensitive environment with shifting priorities each day, primarily driven by the schedule and priorities of the SVP.

Key Accountabilities:

General administrative support – Act as a point of contact for the SVP on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Able to prioritize activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Discretely manage confidential information. Support and understand the structure of distribution lists and work with IT&S to maintain this information to ensure accuracy.

– Act as a point of contact for the SVP on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Able to prioritize activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Discretely manage confidential information. Support and understand the structure of distribution lists and work with IT&S to maintain this information to ensure accuracy. Calendar management – Effective calendar management, including prioritizing incoming requests, planning, organizing, and coordinating appointments, proactively highlighting areas of conflict and finding solutions to resolve. Arrange teleconferences, video conferences and live meetings involving numerous participants across various teams, locations, time zones, and geographies. Flag deadlines and actions and anticipating pre-reads. Print and bind presentations and other requisite materials where needed.

– Effective calendar management, including prioritizing incoming requests, planning, organizing, and coordinating appointments, proactively highlighting areas of conflict and finding solutions to resolve. Arrange teleconferences, video conferences and live meetings involving numerous participants across various teams, locations, time zones, and geographies. Flag deadlines and actions and anticipating pre-reads. Print and bind presentations and other requisite materials where needed. Travel – Organize all aspects of domestic and international travel for the SVP and other BLT members as required including but not limited to arranging hotels, flights, trains, car hire, and transfers. Prepare and produce complete travel itinerary. Liaise with overseas bp offices to provide in-country approvals and other relevant information for travelers. Obtain the correct travel documents and visas and ensure continuous renewal.

– Organize all aspects of domestic and international travel for the SVP and other BLT members as required including but not limited to arranging hotels, flights, trains, car hire, and transfers. Prepare and produce complete travel itinerary. Liaise with overseas bp offices to provide in-country approvals and other relevant information for travelers. Obtain the correct travel documents and visas and ensure continuous renewal. Meetings and events – Organize meetings for the SVP and the business leadership team, ensuring the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently and that any necessary preparation materials are received on time. This will include townhalls, conferences, standing leadership team meetings, and off-site meetings/away days.

– Organize meetings for the SVP and the business leadership team, ensuring the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently and that any necessary preparation materials are received on time. This will include townhalls, conferences, standing leadership team meetings, and off-site meetings/away days. Expenses – prepare and submit expense reports on a monthly basis.

– prepare and submit expense reports on a monthly basis. Maintain a professional and safe office environment; proactive in meeting office HSSE standards.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 10 years’ experience as a Personal/Executive Assistant in a similar role supporting senior level executives/leaders

High standard of administrative and analytical skills, including organization, prioritizing, and forward planning

Ability to deal comfortably and professionally with internal and external contacts at all levels

Excellent professional communication, strong interpersonal and networking skills across multiple teams, locations, and cultures

Can handle unexpected surprises through sound judgment and will take initiative to act and resolve unexpected problems

Ensure impactful events through excellent planning and coordination skills for meetings both on and off-site, including effective utilization of technology. Meetings may frequently involve high-level and complex calendaring of multiple individuals

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion with minimal supervision of day-to-day activities

Ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality

Cultivates an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity

Strong application of all MS Office programs – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint

Desirable Criteria:

Strong working knowledge of bp systems including room booking systems, Concur, Egencia travel booking, Microsoft Teams and Outlook, SharePoint, G&E register, T360

Membership in applicable technical or professional body, e.g. International Association of Administrative Professionals

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Calendar Management, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Expenses, Influencing, International Travels, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Problem Solving, Resilience, SAP Concur, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.