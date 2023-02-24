Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Role Synopsis

The Digital Enterprise team has an opportunity in Houston for a highly skilled, team-oriented Personal Assistant with strong initiative and results orientation to provide administrative and analytical support to the Team.This is a split role, focusing on Tier 3 PA activities, but also dedicated to supporting other team members of the P&C leadership team plus occasional project-specific administrative support. This position will provide support to the I&E Digital Enterprise Houston leaders, VP Compute Platforms and VP Technical Program Management & Digital Foundations, and their respective organizations.This individual will be able to work independently on projects and be able to thrive in a busy time-sensitive environment while excelling in a wide variety of activities and confidential matters. The ideal candidate will work a hybrid as directed by management

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with the Admins, Business Advisors and wider teams in I&E Digital to ensure all facets of the Houston Digital Enterprise team is run efficiently and participate in or lead projects as required.

Specific duties include calendar management; completing expense reports in a timely matter; arrange travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; host and support visiting executives at the Houston office; prompt responses to both internal and external requests.

Support business and seek opportunities to drive innovation, efficiency, and reliability across the business while maintaining a high degree of confidentiality.

Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously & proactively; follow through on projects to successful completion often with deadline pressures.

General administrative duties to include ordering office supplies, catering, conference room coordination, special projects, filling, and other ad hoc requests as needed.

Build relationships with other administrative assistants and other employees throughout the organization that will enhance the success of the business.

Be willing to learn new tools and technologies in order to expand your impact via skills in Reporting, Citizen Development, Communications, etc.

Assist with meetings and communications including preparing newsletters, refining agendas for meetings, booking rooms and catering, tracking attendance, etc.

Taking ownership of planning team celebrations, recognizing achievements for individuals in the teams, coordinating local events and overall being proactive about building a culture of Fun within the Houston office.

Essential Education

High school diploma or GED is essential

Associate degree or higher is preferential, but equivalent corporate work experience is also acceptable.

Demonstrated ability and willingness to learn new digital tools with access to self-paced, online training.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 2 years of relevant experience

Self-starter, highly motivated and experience in managing a large agenda and strong MS Office skills

Track record in previous roles and have the ability to multitask, adapt quickly to changing circumstances and prioritize activities

Strong planning, organizational skills, attention to detail and the ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Confident at liaising with collaborators at all levels in an appropriate manner

Create an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity

Excellent communication skills, along with good interpersonal skills. Listens carefully and consider different perspectives

Having a learning orientation and a growth mindset

Demonstrate care for others and take ownership in helping to shape office morale



Desirable criteria

Experience with Microsoft Power Platforms (Power BI, Power Automate, PowerApps)

Event planning experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.