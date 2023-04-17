Petrochemicals Customer Strategy Advisor (m/f/d)

full-time located in Hassel, Gelsenkirchen
Who we are:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
How you can help to shape the future:
The focus of this position is supporting the development and management of detailed customer offers, strategies and related commercial development projects (as required) for the Petrochemicals business. The holder of this role is responsible for in conjunction with their line manager and the PTC Commercial managers, the coordination and development of the businesses commercial/customer strategies and offers, with an increasing focus on bio and circular. Specific responsibility for the analysis of the business environment in the various chemicals sectors and the interface to the central and T&S, Strategy, Business Development, legislative, Bio and Sustainability and Portfolio teams in terms of Petrochemicals markets and customer offer.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate: