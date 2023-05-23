Petrochemicals Customer Strategy Advisor (m/f/d)

Job summary

Who we are:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help to shape the future:

The focus of this position is supporting the development and management of detailed customer offers, strategies and related commercial development projects (as required) for the Petrochemicals business. The holder of this role is responsible for in conjunction with their line manager and the PTC Commercial managers, the coordination and development of the businesses commercial/customer strategies and offers, with an increasing focus on bio and circular. Specific responsibility for the analysis of the business environment in the various chemicals sectors and the interface to the central and T&S, Strategy, Business Development, legislative, Bio and Sustainability and Portfolio teams in terms of Petrochemicals markets and customer offer. Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented: Supporting the development and implementation of customer strategies and offers within the Petrochemicals (PTC) business to grow value delivery especially in the rapidly developing bio and circular transition space, aligned with supporting the development and implementation of related projects within Gelsenkirchen and the other bp refineries that support this transition.

Development and preparation of detailed Olefins and Aromatics sales and marketing strategies and related specific customer strategies and offers for our strategic and core customers. Based on developing and maintaining clear customer segmentations in conjunction with the PTC Senior manager and Commercial managers.

The job holder also supports the refinery Project management teams on commercial optimisation projects, which typically meet the following criteria: (larger projects (investment >50 m€), that are complex and/or coordination intensive, that do not allow direct processing within asset management, feedstock and supply teams. Cross-site projects requiring coordination between multiple bp sites and projects that focus on the strategic fit of new business activities/processing sites.

Timely and appropriate preparation of documents required for project processing in accordance with bp requirements i.e. the Capital Value Process (CVP) and Project Initiation Document (PID), Authority to Negotiate (ATN), Decision Support Package (DSP), Financial Memorandum (FM) documents. Timely and appropriate preparation of decision templates for Gatekeeper and Governance Board evaluation, formulation of alternative proposals (front end loading) and coordination with bp/non bp decision makers and technical specialists.

Modelling of business cases and coordination with key stakeholders (e.g. Refinery LT, Business Development, Central Strategy & Portfolio and Finance teams). Ongoing cooperation in updating the long-term Petrochemicals strategy in terms of market and customer development as well as tracking the agreed implementation measures. Your qualification profile - profound and passionate: Bachelor or Masters in business or science related subjects

At least 5 years professional experience with a good working knowledge of the processing structures within bp refineries (processing methods and legal structures).

Good working knowledge of the refinery and petrochemicals markets and the surrounding areas.

Good understanding of project economics and evaluation.

A Technical or Chemical background beneficial

Sale and marketing experience/ customer facing experience preferred.

Analytical and networking thinking, as well as the ability to recognise highly complex relationships.

Innovation – develops and adapts approaches to complex situations.

Teamwork, persuasiveness, and assertiveness.

Thinking in context (cross-site and cross business)

Ability to communicate – internally and externally (including customers).

Effective decisions – can compress large amounts of information into useful information formats. Uses knowledge and judgement to “fill the gaps”

Fluent in German and English What we offer: Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount



