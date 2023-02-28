Petrochemicals Senior Manager (m/f/d)

Job summary

For our location Gelsenkirchen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: integrated energy solutions, for today and tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Accountable for the end-to-end management and financial performance of bp’s material Petrochemicals business in Europe, incl. the sales and marketing of approx. 4 mmt/a petrochemical products split across four main categories: Olefins, Aromatics, Syngas products and Bulk LPG produced at bp’s refineries in Gelsenkirchen, Lingen, and Rotterdam.

Responsible for the maximization of the operating profit through the development and realization of innovative and successful customer strategies and for the establishment and maintenance of long-term customer relationships, annual and monthly supply and sales negotiations.

Responsible for the establishment and delivery of robust annual business plans and monthly performance targets, incl. cash delivery for the bp group.

Supporting the business development agenda of the petrochemical business at the refineries, in particular Gelsenkirchen, and developing and implementing business strategies that reflect the latest market drivers, as well as any risks and opportunities.

Maintaining a high number of external relations to senior decision makers and the senior management of major industrial companies on a national and international level.

Ensuring representation of bp’s petrochemicals and hence shareholder interests in national and international industry associations (i.e. CEFIC).

As a member of the Refining Solutions & Specialities Europe Leadership Team, working closely together with multiple internal groups (i.e. refinery leadership and optimization teams, midstream supply operations, T&S, Product Stewardship, Finance etc.) but also with external stakeholders.

Responsible for leading, coaching and developing the Petrochemicals team based in Gelsenkirchen and for supporting the Senior Commercial manager at bp’s DHC Solvents business in Mulheim.

Minimum of 15 years relevant industry experience in petrochemicals or refining, together with sales and marketing and/or pricing.

Material negotiations, sales, and offer development experience required.

Successful track record in managing complex business context, including demonstrated track record of delivering improved margin and increased business profitability through the value chain.

Masterful teamplayer with organizational, communication and leadership skills, demonstrated by previous professional success.

Strong petrochemicals product and product market knowledge as well as customer and competitor understanding.

Understanding of sustainability and low carbon dimensions within petrochemicals and refining business is desirable.

Ability to analyze and structure complex interdependencies, proactively taking the initiative to lead and solve problems.

Ability to balance divergent interests (customer, production).

Excellent spoken and written English language skills. German helpful.