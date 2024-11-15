This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Role Synopsis

For our Shanghai office, we are looking to hire an experienced petrochemicals trader.

This role will sit within the BP CHC Light Ends Oil Products bench (Glights), AsPac & will be focusing predominantly on growing our Petrochemicals (Ethane, LPG, Naphtha, Olefins, Aromatics, Polymers) trading presence across China. Key accountabilities will be to grow and maintain external counterparties relationships, manage the BP CHC trading book, and connect with our Singapore, European & US books as part of Global Lightends team.

The Light ends oil products trading team, is part of T&S Global Oil, is an extremely dynamic and fast-paced team, active across all spectrum of light ends oil products including; gasoline, naphtha, LPG, ethane, olefins, polymers, and aromatics inc. Bio.

The GLights team is accountable for:

Interfacing with our downstream businesses, monetizing production from BP refineries;

Entrepreneurial physical trading of lightends products globally;

Entrepreneurially trading the paper markets associated with lightends commodities

Key Accountabilities

The Role will be reporting to the Lights Regional Trading Lead for Petchems in Asia Pacific and will be accountable for:

- Growing, building, and managing the key petrochemical (Ethane, LPG, Naphtha, Olefins, Aromatics, Polymers) relationships for BP CHC in China

- Managing the BP CHC Petrochemicals trading book and delivery plan

- Performing domestic physical trading within China with potential for export/import

- Executing paper trading on China exchange

- Staying connected, creating good communication, and supporting the Singapore, European, and US trading books for Petchems and other GLights related products

- Working together with in-country and other GLights originators to help execute GLights Petrochemicals commercial strategy

- Being accountable for the book PnL delivery plan

- Setting up strategic objectives for the longer-term business growth in country

- Acting as a role model for junior team members in BP CHC

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Degree or equivalent experience in a business, commercial or engineering discipline

Min 5+ years of trading experience;

Knowledge of physical trading, freight/derivatives

Experience of originating new physical business and customer relationships

Experience of being a senior leader within a trading environment

Experience of trading on China exchange

Strong knowledge of petrochemicals (Ethane, LPG, Naphtha, Olefins, Aromatics, Polymers)

Someone who is interested in working and communicating with the global team & able to drive the global Glights commercial strategy

Be fluent in both English and Mandarin speaking

Experience of running a team of traders

