Job summary

We are looking for an experienced Petroleum Engineer to support multiple assets as a member of the Production Management Unit (PMU). The PMU is a new unit with a fantastic opportunity to build new capability that delivers huge value to the existing hydrocarbon businesses in production but also transferable skills and capability that can be deployed to future Net Zero operations.

We currently partner with 3 Regions (AGT – North Sea – GoM) covering all 4 chokes and product streams (Oil – Gas – Water – Carbon).

Within the PMU, the Production & Support Systems Squad (PSS) partners with the Production Management Squads (PMS) using innovative digital and data science technologies to deliver the Petroleum and Process Engineering services focussing on Monitoring and Surveillance, Optimisation and Growing Capacity.

The PMU Petroleum Engineer reports to the Petroleum Engineering Discipline Leader and is deployed across existing Production Support Squads.

This senior technical role will provide PMU Petroleum Engineering expertise to multiple PDU’s, deliver technical coaching and development of PMU PE’s, integrate across disciplines and squads globally and is a key advisor to the PSS Squad Lead.

This is a highly visible role within the Production Management Unit delivering both strategic and day to day engineering activities to deliver business value and grow PE and digital capability.

What you will deliver

Deliver HSE commitments, champions identification of carbon reduction opportunities and demonstrate strong safety leadership behaviours.

Communicate powerfully across disciplines, senior leadership, and front-line engineering squads

Support delivery of the PMU Service Offer through leading PE activities integrated across 4-chokes and Flow to work across PMU hubs

Perform surveillance & monitoring of integrated production system to understand well and reservoir health and performance.

Create and maintain numerical models, data analysis & data visualization tools for surveillance and optimization of integrated production systems.

Optimize integrated production system to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations and identify opportunities to grow installed production capacity.

Provide technical coaching to PMU PE’s and PDU members.

Identify and lead opportunities to improve and grow PMU Petroleum Discipline capability and Production Management Unit service offer.

Share surveillance & optimization lessons with wider bp community through participation in Communities of Practice (CoP) e.g. System Modelling and Optimisation CoP, Surveillance CoP, Sand Management CoP etc.

What you will need to be successful

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Science from an accredited university.

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles.

Broad production operations experience, demonstrated integration across 4-chokes and track record of delivery.

Ability to communicate effectively to gain commitment and support from diverse stakeholders to achieve business outcomes.

Able to listen to different perspectives, adapt and identify how to converge different points of view in an integrated solution.

The following skills / experience will be an advantage:

Working knowledge of bp Production Management Workflows and relevant bp practices and procedures

Working knowledge of production management digital toolkit inc. Palantir and PETEX. Skilled use of data analytics.

Knowledge of agile methods and experience working in Agile teams/squads

Ability to set clear aims and direction, make sound and timely decisions and actively solve emerging problems effectively by generating and discussing pragmatic alternativ

About bp

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!