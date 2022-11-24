We are looking for an experienced Petroleum Engineer to support multiple assets as a member of the Production Management Unit (PMU). The PMU is a new unit with a fantastic opportunity to build new capability that delivers huge value to the existing hydrocarbon businesses in production but also transferable skills and capability that can be deployed to future Net Zero operations.
We currently partner with 3 Regions (AGT – North Sea – GoM) covering all 4 chokes and product streams (Oil – Gas – Water – Carbon).
Within the PMU, the Production & Support Systems Squad (PSS) partners with the Production Management Squads (PMS) using innovative digital and data science technologies to deliver the Petroleum and Process Engineering services focussing on Monitoring and Surveillance, Optimisation and Growing Capacity.
The PMU Petroleum Engineer reports to the Petroleum Engineering Discipline Leader and is deployed across existing Production Support Squads.
This senior technical role will provide PMU Petroleum Engineering expertise to multiple PDU’s, deliver technical coaching and development of PMU PE’s, integrate across disciplines and squads globally and is a key advisor to the PSS Squad Lead.
This is a highly visible role within the Production Management Unit delivering both strategic and day to day engineering activities to deliver business value and grow PE and digital capability.
The following skills / experience will be an advantage:
