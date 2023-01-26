Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for using tools, methodologies and technologies to collate data from the field, ensuring it is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s understanding and that the appropriate base management, well planning, and surveillance activities are planned and implemented to optimise production.

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.



Join our team and advance your career as:



Petroleum Engineer (Omani National only)



If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:



Support new well planning and completion design (including modeling work)

Use system modeling and optimization to support the short- and medium-term production forecast.

Contribute to well and reservoir reviews.

Support the team on progressing well intervention activities from planning, to execution, and post-job evaluation

Work closely with Petroleum Engineer and Reservoir Engineer team on regular basis to understand the well & field production performance, including well and system monitoring, surveillance, well testing data and digital tools.

Identify and rigorously manage well risks. Understand and document the associated surveillance, barriers, and mitigation measures.

Interface with subsurface, wells and future projects.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only.

Degree in Engineering from an accredited university with preferred major in Petroleum or Chemical Engineering.

7 years of relevant experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface, well completion & intervention and process facility operations.

Experience on tight gas reservoir

Experience with planning and executing well interventions & well completions

Great communication and integrations skills.

Ability to communicate subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions.

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working.

Excellent prioritization skills.

Proficient with system modeling and optimization

Get exposure on hydraulic fracturing design and implementation

Understanding of flow assurance risks (hydrates, scale, condensate banking) and management strategies

Ability to learn new software and applications

