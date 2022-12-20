Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for Petroleum Engineer to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this role, you will sit within a Production Management Squad for one of our operated assets in the Azerbaijan Georgia Turkey region. It is a cross-discipline team with members from Subsurface, Wells, and Operations and as a part of this squad you will be responsible for managing production output of the facility across four chokes (reservoir, well, plant, and export), including injection and carbon as well as accountable for identifying production optimization opportunities.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

In our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Manage risks associated with the well stock (e.g. barrier health) as well as identify the associated surveillance needs and mitigation measures.

Provide end to end ownership for a set of wells within an operated asset (monitoring, well testing, surveillance, allocation, optimization, wellwork)

Develop, progress and execute Well work hopper and use system modeling and optimization to identify production opportunities.

Understand well performance, forecast future production and document production shortfalls in bp’s production management system.

Use and grow digital capability to drive efficiency and simplification.

Integrate with the Projects, Wells, and Subsurface teams for new wells, projects and long-term field development



About you:

University degree in Petroleum/Reservoir Engineering or equivalent technical degree



Essential knowledge, skills and experience!

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface and production operations

solid well management (optimization, monitoring, repair and surveillance) experience

desired min of 3 years of continuous work with actual wells and front line operations personnel

experience with risk assessments and management of change

experience with investigations and RCFAs desired

Experience with well modelling, production allocation and loss tracking as well as surveillance

Proficient in the Petroleum Experts toolkit (Prosper)

Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions and operational sites

Ability to resolve challenges arisen and be excellent communicator, influencing skills to progress key activities

Agile way of thinking with excellent prioritization skills

