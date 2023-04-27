Site traffic information and cookies

Petroleum Engineer

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147995BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Would you like to join our team to lead one of the highest production platforms?

We are hiring Senior Petroleum Engineer!

The successful candidate will have an opportunity to make an impact through safe delivery of forecasted volumes by managing base decline of existing wells stock as well as through new producers on your platform. You will come up, design, progress and execute various optimization opportunities.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key accountabilities:

Track both streaming and reported data for wells, daily rates and facilities reports to monitor well performance and base production decline

Operate well stock within agreed and established design limits, timely review of these limits and update to ensure safe operating envelop maintained

Identify and implement wellwork opportunities to increase production and reserves

Update well models and perform production optimization

Identify surveillance needs and opportunities for well and reservoir management

Review reported production losses for your platform and adjust and update accordingly to ensure accurate reporting

Coach and supervise junior petroleum engineers working for the same platform

Responsible for production volumes forecast on a monthly basis

Responsible to perform PTA, Nodal and decline analysis for the wells

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

Petroleum or Reservoir degree or equivalent technical degree backed by relevant experience

Experience and qualifications:

  • Minimum 8 years of industry experience in direct well management (production/injection)

  • Strong communication/ collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

  • Experience in working high pace operation environment

  • Experience with reliability and conducting or supporting root cause failure analysis

  • Experience initiating risk assessment on various operation aspects and planned activities

  • Leadership experience/skill is a huge advantage for the incumbent

Desired Criteria:

Offshore well management experience and reservoir and/or petroleum engineering background

Ability to understand and communicate complex technical problem in a concise way.

Pressure transient, decline and nodal analysis experience (PROSPER, GAP, ValNav, Kappa or similar)

