Petroleum Engineer - Deepwater

Job summary

Glen Lyon is a Deepwater production and storage vessel in the Atlantic Ocean West of the Shetland Islands. It is located in a harsh weather environment, 400+m water depth and is an environmentally sensitive area. There are over 70 available wells (producer and water injectors) with multiple flowlines, risers and a complex topsides processing facilities. It is a digitally advanced asset with huge amounts of data that need managing, and complex control logic.



The ACE/Ops PE in the Deepwater Production Management Squad is responsible for coordinating day to day production optimisation opportunities - well line up, gas lift, water handling, and injection. The candidate will be responsible for managing production and injection deferrals, including deferral and excursion investigations.



The ACE PE is the link between onshore operations, offshore, wells and subsurface and will work directly with the offshore production team and the Depletion Management Squad. They will have a lead role in reservoir management and setting the monthly reservoir management plan.



The ACE PE is responsible for well test analysis and production/injection allocation. The candidate will be responsible for setting the fortnightly production, injection, surveillance and emissions target and will present this to Regional and offshore leadership. They will also create the monthly shipping lookahead.

The ACE PE is involved in planning interventions and new wells and plays a lead role in new well start-ups, coordinating activity from offshore. Sand management is key to asset health and the ACE PE is the focal point of this - coordinating the monthly sand management reviews. The field has multiple partners with different equity fields; it is a complex waterflooded field; and good reservoir management is required to maximise offtake.



The ACE PE will work for the Production Management Squad Lead but take guidance and advise from the Senior PE.

What you will deliver

Support BP's strategy of Resilient hydrocarbons through the production of the North Sea high margin barrels, focusing on production value and cost management.

Deliver the carbon reduction plan, through management of fuel gas usage and flaring to lower emissions.

Responsible for delivering the quarterly production forecasts - integrating the well declines, activity set and new wells - then performance managing production on the asset to deliver on these forecasts.

Maximize the field total production, making the most of the available flow lines, surface facilities and well stock, and identifying opportunities to optimise its usage. This involves working with the Production Management Unit and Production Support Systems squad.

New well start-up and intervention planning.

Understand daily well performance. Issue short-term production forecasts and document production shortfalls in BP’s production management system. Ensure accurate production and injection allocation.

Responsible for sand management - understanding sand risk of wells, coordinating the monthly sand management meeting, working with the production chemist and lab tech on sand sampling priorities.

Provide clear communication and operational instructions to the offshore team for site execution.

What you will need to be successful

5 - 10 years of petroleum engineering experience

Strong people skills. Ability to work with different disciplines and present to different levels in the organization.

Knowledge of agile work management tools and processes

Experience in production operations across 4 chokes

Proficient in the Petroleum Experts toolkit

Additional Information

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

In addition to having a degree in a relevant engineering or science discipline, it is important that you also have:At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.