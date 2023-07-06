Petroleum Engineer - GoM

Petroleum - Production Engineering position who will be deployed in the Production Management Squad Lead supporting one of the most complex BP’s Gulf of Mexico offshore deep-water operated fields, working within a cross-disciplinary team of Subsurface, Wells and Production peers. The PE works collaboratively to safely manage field production and injection in areas such as performance monitoring and surveillance, system optimization, and well intervention evaluation and coordination. This role is a key link between the offshore operations team and onshore support teams.
Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
High-level responsibilities are below, but may change with business priorities and to provide development opportunities:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource and storage estimation, Rock properties, Secondary recovery forecasting, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and area performance, Wellbore geomechanics
Skills:
