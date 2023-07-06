Petroleum Engineer - GoM

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Petroleum - Production Engineering position who will be deployed in the Production Management Squad Lead supporting one of the most complex BP’s Gulf of Mexico offshore deep-water operated fields, working within a cross-disciplinary team of Subsurface, Wells and Production peers. The PE works collaboratively to safely manage field production and injection in areas such as performance monitoring and surveillance, system optimization, and well intervention evaluation and coordination. This role is a key link between the offshore operations team and onshore support teams.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

High-level responsibilities are below, but may change with business priorities and to provide development opportunities:

Deliver day-to-day field management activities including well and system monitoring, surveillance, and regulatory testing using real time data and digital tools.

Use system modeling and optimization to identify and progress short- and medium-term production enhancement opportunities. Contribute to well and reservoir reviews.

Understand daily well performance. Issue short-term production forecasts and document production shortfalls in bp’s production management system. Utilize Root Cause Failure Analysis techniques to embed learnings within the team.

Coordinate well intervention activities from planning, to execution, and post-job evaluation.

Identify and rigorously manage well risks. Understand and detail the associated surveillance, barriers, and mitigation measures.

Provide clear communication and operational instructions to the offshore team for site execution.

Integrate with the Projects, Wells, and Subsurface teams for field development.

Essential education:

Degree in Engineering from an accredited university.

Essential experience:

At least 6 years of relevant experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface, interventions, production management and process facility operations.

Phenomenal communication and integration skills. Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions.

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working. Excellent prioritization skills.

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles

Proficient in nodal analysis and system management and optimization.

Desireable experience:

Experience with deepwater offshore operations and water flooding

Experience with planning and executing complex well interventions.

Understanding of flow assurance risks (hydrates, scale, asphaltenes) and management strategies

Familiarity with Pressure Transient Analysis

Ability to learn new software and applications

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource and storage estimation, Rock properties, Secondary recovery forecasting, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and area performance, Wellbore geomechanics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.