Petroleum Engineer PMU

Job summary

Would you like to join our team in delivering both strategic projects and day to day engineering to deliver business value and grow Petroleum Engineering capability?

We are looking for PMU Petroleum Engineer based in Baku!

Production Management Unit (PMU) was created during reinvent with a fantastic opportunity to build new capability that delivers huge value to the existing hydrocarbon businesses in production but also transferable skills and capability that can be deployed to future Net Zero operations.

We currently partner with 4 Regions covering all 4 chokes and product streams.

Within the PMU, the Production & Support Systems Squad (PSS) partners with the Production Management Squads (PMS) using innovative digital and data science technologies to deliver the Petroleum and Process Engineering services focussing on Monitoring and Surveillance, Optimisation and Growing Capacity.

The successful candidate will report to the Petroleum Engineering Discipline Leader and will be deployed into the Baku Production Support Squad (PSS).

This technical role will provide Petroleum Engineering expertise across all AGT assets, coaching other members of the team, require significant integration across multiple disciplines and squads globally and is a key advisor to the PSS Squad Lead.

Key accountabilities:

Deliver HSE commitments, champions identification of carbon reduction opportunities and demonstrate strong safety leadership behaviours.

Communicate powerfully across disciplines, senior leadership and front-line engineering squads.

Deliver PMU PE services across multiple assets.

Create and maintain numerical models, data analysis & data visualization tools for surveillance and optimization of integrated production systems.

Perform surveillance & monitoring of integrated production system to understand well and reservoir health and performance.

Optimize integrated production system to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations and identify opportunities to grow installed production capacity.

Provide technical coaching to PDU members and PMU PE’s.

Identify and lead opportunities to improve and grow PMU Petroleum Discipline capability and PMU service offer

Share surveillance & optimization lessons with wider bp community through participation in CoP e.g. System Modelling and Optimisation CoP, Surveillance Network CoP, Sand Management CoP etc. and shared learning systems e.g. ConneXus.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

5-7 years of experience in oil & gas industry

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles

Broad production operations experience, demonstrated integration across 4-chokes and track record of delivery

Working knowledge of production management digital toolkit inc. Palantir and PETEX. Skilled use of data analytics

Ability to communicate effectively to gain commitment and support from diverse stakeholders to achieve business outcomes

Able to listen to different perspectives, adapt and identify how to converge different points of view in an integrated solution

Ability to coach and mentor less experienced staff

Azerbaijani citizenship

Desired Criteria & Competencies:

Solid understanding of bp Production Management Workflows and relevant bp practices and procedures

Knowledge of agile methods and experience working in Agile teams/squads

Ability to set clear aims and direction, make sound and timely decisions and actively solve emerging problems effectively by generating and discussing pragmatic alternatives.

