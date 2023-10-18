Petroleum Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for using tools, methodologies and technologies to collate data from the field, ensuring it is accurately analysed and coordinated into the team’s understanding and that the appropriate base management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented to optimise production.
Role Synopsis
Reporting to a Base Management Team Leader, the Senior PE is responsible for driving opportunity progression from idea to post job analysis for a major producing area of the Rumaila field, for coaching and mentoring both RST, BM and ROO staff. The Senior PE manages production and Wellwork opportunity progression of a Panel (approximately 90 to 180 wells). In addition, the expectation is for the Senior PE to manage and/or coordinate one or more special projects – these could be surveillance, Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) and/or Wellwork related projects/trials.
The Senior PE will be the main point of interaction with other RST BM and ROO Subsurface and non-Subsurface Departments to prioritize activities related to opportunity progression for the nominated producing area, as well as supporting ESP and water injection challenges.
Deep knowledge of ESPs is not a common skillset, and this role will offer the opportunity to begin to develop those skills if they are not already present. Therefore, for an engineer with the right skills and behaviors this role could help the engineer progress to the next level once the ESP knowledge and skills are demonstrably gained. This will mean a significant commitment to the successful candidate, and there is an expectation the person who takes the role will stay in position for at least 2 years.
The engineer will be supported by a comprehensive onboarding process, and the preference is for the PE to work from Sunbury or supporting remotely as-long-as time difference with UK isn’t greater than 3 hours.
The role requires broad petroleum engineering experience and strong interface leadership skills as well as excellent communication and influencing skills.
Essential Education
Petroleum Engineering or similar Engineering degree.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics
