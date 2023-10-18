Petroleum Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for using tools, methodologies and technologies to collate data from the field, ensuring it is accurately analysed and coordinated into the team’s understanding and that the appropriate base management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented to optimise production.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Reporting to a Base Management Team Leader, the Senior PE is responsible for driving opportunity progression from idea to post job analysis for a major producing area of the Rumaila field, for coaching and mentoring both RST, BM and ROO staff. The Senior PE manages production and Wellwork opportunity progression of a Panel (approximately 90 to 180 wells). In addition, the expectation is for the Senior PE to manage and/or coordinate one or more special projects – these could be surveillance, Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) and/or Wellwork related projects/trials.

The Senior PE will be the main point of interaction with other RST BM and ROO Subsurface and non-Subsurface Departments to prioritize activities related to opportunity progression for the nominated producing area, as well as supporting ESP and water injection challenges.

Deep knowledge of ESPs is not a common skillset, and this role will offer the opportunity to begin to develop those skills if they are not already present. Therefore, for an engineer with the right skills and behaviors this role could help the engineer progress to the next level once the ESP knowledge and skills are demonstrably gained. This will mean a significant commitment to the successful candidate, and there is an expectation the person who takes the role will stay in position for at least 2 years.

The engineer will be supported by a comprehensive onboarding process, and the preference is for the PE to work from Sunbury or supporting remotely as-long-as time difference with UK isn’t greater than 3 hours.

The role requires broad petroleum engineering experience and strong interface leadership skills as well as excellent communication and influencing skills.

Key Accountabilities:

Well Management

Lead JID Reviews for the wells in the nominated production area, making sure that all agreements are incorporated in the Rumaila WW Hopper.

Work together with the Reservoir Management Squad to decide the medium and long-term plan for each well in area of responsibility, balancing short-term production with longer term reservoir management.

Recommend when a well requires an ESP to be installed, select the ESP and indicate through an SOR the details of the system.

Work with the Iraq PEs to ensure a common understanding of well and surveillance options.

Understand the Panel wellstock, and the well operating conditions. Liaise with ROO colleagues to optimize production and ensure that wells are operating within the allowable envelope.

Try to minimize the number of well deferrals. Ensure that all deferrals have an action plan in place or indicate if they need be removed from the installed production capacity.

Progress the water shut off and conformance modification initiatives, working with the Iraq PEs, that aim to improve oil production and oil recovery from Mishrif wells.

Reservoir Performance

Identify surveillance needs and opportunities and ensure that they are timely included in the quarterly surveillance plan. Make sure that surveillance plan is implemented (Production tests, PLTs, Sat. Logs, PBUs, etc.). Make sure that surveillance data is processed and analyzed. Integrate the outcome of this activity to the subsequent activities.

Have a reasonable and up-to-date understanding of the dynamic and static reservoir conditions.

Have a sound knowledge of the Mishrif reservoir role in the ADP, and Mishrif depletion and operating plan.

Link the subsurface understanding to the generation of ideas to optimize/increase production and protect the base.

Project Management

Support Rumaila in delivering select technology deployment projects.

Leadership Expectations

As Senior PE it is expected that the person in this position helps the Base Management Team Leader in identifying gaps in the Base Management Team members and propose actions to develop their skills further. This position should also provide technical coaching and mentoring to less experienced members of the team and those in ROO.

Promote integration with other teams in ROO and RST.

Create culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovation and seeking opportunities to reduce complexity/ improve efficiency.

Essential Education

Petroleum Engineering or similar Engineering degree.

Essential Experience and Requirements

Exemplar across all three ‘Who We Are’ elements.

Experienced in Artificial Lift Management, Waterflood, Wellwork opportunity generation & progression, and able to work on a high pace multicultural environment.

Considerable experience in Production and Injection Well Management, Well & System Performance, Short term Production / Injection Optimisation and Well Interventions.

Experienced and comfortable using Well Performance Software such as Prosper and SubPump.

Knowledge of Production management workflows, relevant practices and guides, meetings cadence, and integration points with other squads and enablers.

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working. Excellent prioritization skills.

Desirable Critieria

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles.

Experience in ESP selection and management.

Proactive work ethic – anticipates future situations and plans accordingly.

Proven coaching capability.

Good data analysis and presentation skills.

Familiarity with Spotfire and Power BI softwares.

Ability to work within a group that has significant ethnic diversity.

Uphold and demonstrates shared commitment to the success of the team and the wider organization.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.