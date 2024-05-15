Entity:

A career in Production & Operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp!

About the role

BP operates several assets in the North Sea with advanced facilities and digitally enabled infrastructure, Petroleum Engineers in the team integrate onshore operations and work closely with the offshore production team.

The Petroleum Engineer plays a key role in effective reservoir management by integrating the activities across the Depletion Management Squad, Production Management Unit, System modeling teams. The PE oversees daily production optimisation opportunities, well line up, gas lift, water handling, water injection, deferral mitigations, sand management and excursion investigations. The PE takes part in planning well interventions and has a lead role in new well start-ups. The PE will work for the Production Management Squad Lead and will follow the guidance of the Senior PE.

Role requires infrequent offshore visits.

What you will deliver

Support BP's strategy of Resilient hydrocarbons through the production of the North Sea high margin barrels, focusing on production value and cost management.

Support delivery of the carbon reduction plans.

Support production optimisation by working within the Production Management Squads.

Lead production performance and deferral investigations.

Support wellwork delivery.

Lead technical assurance and provide support in managing sand/solids, well/reservoir limits, new technology initiatives.

Coach and mentor

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a Degree in relevant engineering or science discipline, the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Proven petroleum engineering experience.

Strong people skills. Ability to work with different disciplines and present to different levels in the organization.

Knowledge of agile work management tools and processes.

Experience in production operations across 4 chokes.

Proficient in the Petroleum Experts toolkit.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.